By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Fajita 46G Jar

4(4)Write a review
Schwartz Fajita 46G Jar
£ 1.60
£0.35/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Fajita Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Our Fajita Seasoning is expertly blended with ground coriander seeds, lemon and chilli for a taste of Mexico.
  • Taste of Mexico
  • Chilli heat level - medium - 2
  • Pack size: 46g

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Paprika, Salt, Onion Granules, Ground Coriander Seeds (7%), Cayenne Pepper (6%), Oregano, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Ground Nutmeg, Flavouring, Lemon Peel Powder, Mustard Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 tbs = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips... Sprinkle over sliced chicken, onion and peppers towards end of cooking. Serve in flour tortillas with guacamole and salsa.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get it touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

46g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1163kJ/278kcal
Fat - Total4.2g
Fat - Saturated1.1g
Carbohydrate 55g
- Sugars17.7g
Protein 7.5g
Salt 11.40g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Spice

5 stars

Delicious seasoning with a good amount of flavour. Was mild in spice which is good as I am not a fan of very spicy seasonings, you could always add some cruched chilli to your dish if you like a kick. Gives a bright colour to the chicken fajitas I made. I also did breaded chicken and put some of the seasoning in with the breadcrumbs to give it a different taste. Will definitely use again.

Great flavour

5 stars

Easy to use spice that created a great flavour that all of my family enjoyed. Would buy again.

This seasoning is great to add to any dish to add

4 stars

This seasoning is great to add to any dish to add a bit of flavour.

Is Not as Old El Paso

3 stars

Don't want to do bad review, as others might like it. I was just disappointed, as I was expecting different taste. I am used to Old El Paso, I know this is not BBQ, but doesnt taste for me as fajita at all. This is lemony - cinnamony - chilli taste.

Helpful little swaps

Schwartz Mild Chilli Powder 38G Jar

£ 1.60
£0.42/10g

Offer

Schwartz No Added Salt Chicken Seasoning 43G

£ 1.60
£0.37/10g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here