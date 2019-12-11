Schwartz Fajita 46G Jar

Great Spice
Delicious seasoning with a good amount of flavour. Was mild in spice which is good as I am not a fan of very spicy seasonings, you could always add some cruched chilli to your dish if you like a kick. Gives a bright colour to the chicken fajitas I made. I also did breaded chicken and put some of the seasoning in with the breadcrumbs to give it a different taste. Will definitely use again.
Great flavour
Easy to use spice that created a great flavour that all of my family enjoyed. Would buy again.
This seasoning is great to add to any dish to add a bit of flavour.
Is Not as Old El Paso
Don't want to do bad review, as others might like it. I was just disappointed, as I was expecting different taste. I am used to Old El Paso, I know this is not BBQ, but doesnt taste for me as fajita at all. This is lemony - cinnamony - chilli taste.