Schwartz Chargrill Chicken 51G Jar
Product Description
- Pepper & Garlic Chargrilled Chicken Seasoning
- Our chargrilled chicken seasoning is expertly blended with pepper, garlic and parsley to give you deliciously charred chicken.
- Pack size: 51g
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Flavourings (contain Milk), Dried Onion, Salt, Yeast Extract, Dried Red and Green Bell Peppers (5%), Brown Sugar, Dried Garlic (4%), Parsley (3%), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- Top Tips... Sprinkle over roast chicken before cooking, alternatively mix with a little oil and use to marinate chicken pieces.
Number of uses
2 tsp = 2 servings
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
51g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1337kJ/320kcal
|Fat - Total
|2.2g
|Fat - Saturated
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|65.3g
|- Sugars
|15.7g
|Protein
|8.2g
|Salt
|14.07g
