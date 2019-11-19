Newcastle Brown Ale 4 X 500Ml Cans
Offer
Product Description
- Ale
- For more information visit: www.newcastlebrownale.co.uk
- The one and only
- Brewers & allied traders international exhibition & market
- 1928 Awarded to Newcastle Breweries Ltd - beer competition championship prize
- Pack size: 2000ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4.7% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base
Preparation and Usage
- Drink cold
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Return to
- customerservices@newcastlebrownale.co.uk
- Consumer Careline 0345 030 3279
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|169kJ/40kcal
