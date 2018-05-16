By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Mixed Spice 28G Jar

Schwartz Mixed Spice 28G Jar
£ 1.60
£0.57/10g

Product Description

  • A blend with cinnamon, coriander seed and nutmeg.
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Expertly blended for a warm, sweet and balanced flavour

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Expertly blended
  • Pack size: 28G

Information

Ingredients

Ground Cinnamon (Cassia) (40%), Ground Coriander (38%), Caraway Seed, Ground Nutmeg (4%), Ground Ginger, Cloves

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tips... Sprinkle into apple pies or fruit crumbles. Great in fruit cakes and biscuits.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

28g ℮

