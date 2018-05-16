Schwartz Coriander Seed 20G Jar

Product Description
- Coriander Seeds
- Our sustainable process begins right at the source
- Schwartz work directly with local farmers across over 40 countries to ensure our ingredients are of the highest quality. Carefully selecting the best spots to grow our herbs and spices around the world allows us to guarantee intense flavours, vibrant colours and powerful aromas.
- We don't rush the process
- We wait for the right time when our ingredients are at their peak flavour. We then choose the best crop and carefully harvest, dry and pack each herb and spice.
- The result?
- Spices that are bursting with incredible flavour for tasty, home-cooked meals in no time.
- Schwartz Coriander Seed is a sweet and citrusy spice essential for unlocking the rich flavours of curries, soups and rice dishes
- This versatile ingredient also works well for spicing up everything from cakes to condiments and burgers, as well as being the perfect topping for roasted vegetables
- Pack size: 20G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Top Tips... Add to Indian curries, fragrant biryani or sizzling Mexican fajita fillings. To release their mild citrus notes and add a light nutty flavour, try dry frying the seeds before crushing and sprinkling over roast vegetables.
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
20g ℮
