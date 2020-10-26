Schwarts Ground Coriander 24G Jar

Great to use in soup mix for the family
I used this at the weekend to make carrot and coriander soup and it was delicious. Just the right amount of coriander to give the soup a kick and even my children thought it was yum which was an extra bonus! Next on the list is chicken fajitas.
Versatile spice for comforting winter dishes
Ground coriander is a must have for the pantry or spice rack. Schwarts ground coriander is great value for money as this mellow spice can be used in so many different dishes. My favourite comforting family dishes to make at this time of year including this spice are curries, for example Butter Chicken. This recipe is great for the kids as it's mild and creamy but also warming and filling. You can also make a vegan version using a meat alternative or chickpeas. This spice is also great as a rub to marinate meat or fish such as tuna steaks when mixed with cumin, garlic and lime. I don't often buy fresh coriander as having the ground version in is perfect for when you maybe haven't got time to go out to the shops and want to make a quick recipe using pantry staples. Schwartz sent me this Ground Coriander for review, but all opinions are my own.
Fragant and flavoursome - perfect for autumn meals
Schwartz has sent me this Ground Coriander for review, but all views are my own. I usually use an own brand ground coriander for another supermarket but I'll definitely stick with Schwartz' one now - it's a lot more fragrant and adds such a beautiful flavour to meals. I've used it in a couple of really warming seasonal recipes so far - carrot and coriander soup, Moroccan chickpea stew, and a spicy take on an autumn squash Shepherd's pie. The ground coriander has a lovely warming effect so I've found it works really well for comfort food during these colder autumn and winter months. It's also flavoursome enough to make a good substitute for fresh coriander in most meals.