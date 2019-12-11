By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Crushed Chillies 29G Jar

Schwartz Crushed Chillies 29G Jar
Product Description

  • Crushed Dried Red Chillies.
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Grown in India
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • For a deliciously authentic spicy kick
  • Pack size: 29g

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Use sparingly.
  • Top Tips... Sprinkle over pizza for vibrant colour and heat. Add to curries, marinades, dressings and stir fries for a fiery kick.

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

29g ℮

*Schwartz have sent me (this product) for review, but all views are my own* I love these chilli flakes - they are a staple of our spice rack! Even without being sent a sample, we always use these and have them in our cupboard. Just a tiny amount creates a lot of heat, so the pack can last a really long time. We use them sprinkled on pizza and jacket potatoes, as well as mixed into chilli or spag bol. We've never had an issue with the quality of Schwartz products and will continue to buy them.

