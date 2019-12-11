Schwartz Crushed Chillies 29G Jar

*Schwartz have sent me (this product) for review,
*Schwartz have sent me (this product) for review, but all views are my own* I love these chilli flakes - they are a staple of our spice rack! Even without being sent a sample, we always use these and have them in our cupboard. Just a tiny amount creates a lot of heat, so the pack can last a really long time. We use them sprinkled on pizza and jacket potatoes, as well as mixed into chilli or spag bol. We've never had an issue with the quality of Schwartz products and will continue to buy them.