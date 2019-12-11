By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Mild Chilli Powder 38G Jar

Schwartz Mild Chilli Powder 38G Jar
£ 1.60
£0.42/10g

Product Description

  • A mild blend with chilli pepper, cumin, oregano and garlic.
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Perfectly balanced to give you a mild warm and spicy flavour in every dish
  • Perfectly balanced
  • Chilli heat level - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 38g

Information

Ingredients

Chilli Pepper (69%), Cayenne Pepper, Cumin (6%), Salt, Oregano (4%), Garlic Powder (2.5%), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tips... Use in chilli con carne or to spice up shepherd's pie. Use 1/2 tsp per serving.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1223kJ/295kcal
Fat - Total9.9g
Fat - Saturated1.9g
Carbohydrate20.9g
- Sugars6.4g
Protein13.6g
Salt5.25g

