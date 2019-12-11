Schwartz Mild Chilli Powder 38G Jar
- A mild blend with chilli pepper, cumin, oregano and garlic.
- Perfectly balanced to give you a mild warm and spicy flavour in every dish
- Chilli heat level - mild - 1
- Pack size: 38g
Chilli Pepper (69%), Cayenne Pepper, Cumin (6%), Salt, Oregano (4%), Garlic Powder (2.5%), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the EU
- Top Tips... Use in chilli con carne or to spice up shepherd's pie. Use 1/2 tsp per serving.
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- Get in touch:
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
38g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1223kJ/295kcal
|Fat - Total
|9.9g
|Fat - Saturated
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|20.9g
|- Sugars
|6.4g
|Protein
|13.6g
|Salt
|5.25g
