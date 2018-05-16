We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Celery Salt 72G Jar

image 1 of Schwartz Celery Salt 72G Jar
£1.85
£0.26/10g

Product Description

  • Schwartz Celery Salt 72G Jar
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Pack size: 72G

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Ground Celery Seed, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Celery Salt. Use sparingly.
  • Top Tips...The essential ingredient for a perfect Bloody Mary. Add to bubbling macaroni cheese and lasagne or sprinkle over prawn cocktail for a rich savoury flavour.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

72g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy415kJ/100kcal
Fat - Total5.0g
Fat - Saturated0.4g
Carbohydrate5.9g
- Sugars0g
Protein5.3g
Salt74.13g
