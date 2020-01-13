By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carousel Lets Play Outdoor Sand 10Kg

5(1313)Write a review
Carousel Lets Play Outdoor Sand 10Kg
£ 2.50
£0.25/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Play Sand 10KG
  • Specially graded, blended & washed
  • Non-staining, ideal for children's sandpits
  • 10kg bag
  • Bring the fun of the beach to your garden with this 10kg bag of children's play sand. Perfect for use with sand pits and play tables, the sand has been specially graded, blended, washed and smoothed to ensure it is not scratchy on delicate skin. It is also less irritating and easier to remove if your child gets it in their eyes.
  • Furthermore, it is non-toxic and non-staining, providing children with hours of safe, clean outdoor fun, ideal for stimulating the senses and encouraging creativity.
  • Suitable for use in school athletics, beach volleyball courts, general play areas or for just building sand castles.
  • 15-20x 10kg bags will cover approximately 1 square metre at 10cm (4”) deep.
  • Pack size: 10KG

Information

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10kg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1313 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

It's sand, perfect for what I needed

4 stars

It's sand, perfect for what I needed and arrived when I wanted it to

Great Sand

5 stars

Bought this sand a couple of weeks ago. Lovely, soft sand. Loved by my kids! Great value for money.

Excellent

5 stars

Just what was required for Granddaughters sand pit.

Perfection!!!

5 stars

Perfect afternoon activity! Stays nice and soft for ages (my last bags lasted over a year!!)

Perfect for children

5 stars

I brought this to put in my daughters sand table for her birthday and she just loves playing with it. Its so soft and perfect for children. My 3 and 2 year old have had hours of fun playing with it x

Play Sand

4 stars

Good price and does the job. Good quality sand for £2.50 a bag.

Fab price

5 stars

Great product. My little girl loves to play in the sand. Great for summer

Lovely soft sand

5 stars

Great. Good size bags, 3 were perfect for a little 50litre sandpit for my toddler. Such a good price I bought a few bags extra to fill it up over the summer as sand gets lost. My kids have really loved playing in it. Arrived quickly.

Very happy

5 stars

The children have loved playing with this, it keeps its shape well allowing them to make sandcastles easily and is also easy to clean up afterwards.

Sand bag

4 stars

The sand we purchased was good damp sand my son loved playing with it once we put it in the sand box played for hours the bags were slightly opened

1-10 of 1313 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each

Carousel Seashore Bucket Set

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Carousel Lets Go Sand Wagon

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Play Doh Classic Colours 4 Pack

£ 3.50
£0.88/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here