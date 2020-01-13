Carousel Lets Play Outdoor Sand 10Kg

It's sand, perfect for what I needed
It's sand, perfect for what I needed and arrived when I wanted it to
Great Sand
Bought this sand a couple of weeks ago. Lovely, soft sand. Loved by my kids! Great value for money.
Excellent
Just what was required for Granddaughters sand pit.
Perfection!!!
Perfect afternoon activity! Stays nice and soft for ages (my last bags lasted over a year!!)
Perfect for children
I brought this to put in my daughters sand table for her birthday and she just loves playing with it. Its so soft and perfect for children. My 3 and 2 year old have had hours of fun playing with it x
Play Sand
Good price and does the job. Good quality sand for £2.50 a bag.
Fab price
Great product. My little girl loves to play in the sand. Great for summer
Lovely soft sand
Great. Good size bags, 3 were perfect for a little 50litre sandpit for my toddler. Such a good price I bought a few bags extra to fill it up over the summer as sand gets lost. My kids have really loved playing in it. Arrived quickly.
Very happy
The children have loved playing with this, it keeps its shape well allowing them to make sandcastles easily and is also easy to clean up afterwards.
Sand bag
The sand we purchased was good damp sand my son loved playing with it once we put it in the sand box played for hours the bags were slightly opened