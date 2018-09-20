By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Cauliflower Each Class 2

image 1 of Tesco Organic Cauliflower Each Class 2
£ 2.00
£2.00/each
per 80g
  • Energy128kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower.
  • Havested by hand Grown for their delicate flavour and creamy texture
Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: remove all packaging cut away all outer leaves and stalks and break into evenly sized florets.  Wash before use.

    Microwave 3-4 mins
    Place in a non-metallic bowl.  Add 3 x 15ml (3 tbsps) of water. Cover and cook on FULL power. 800W: 3 1/2 mins, 900W: 3 mins.  Or until tender.  All appliances vary, these are guidelines only

    Hob 8-10 minutes
    Instructions: Remove all packaging.
    Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 8-10 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.
    Serve immediately.

    Steam 12-15 minutes
    Place in a steamer.
    Steam over a pan of simmering water for 12-15 minutes.
    Drain well before serving.
    Serve immediately.

     

     

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy160kJ / 38kcal128kJ / 30kcal
Fat0.9g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.4g
Sugars2.5g2.0g
Fibre1.8g1.4g
Protein3.6g2.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C43mg (54%NRV)34mg (43%NRV)
Folic Acid66µg (33%NRV)53µg (26%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

very tasty

5 stars

fresh & tasty they just like the cauliflowers i grew on my allotment only downside is they are a bit expensive

