Tesco Organic Cauliflower Each Class 2

very tasty
fresh & tasty they just like the cauliflowers i grew on my allotment only downside is they are a bit expensive
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal
Cauliflower
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of United Kingdom, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain
Preparation Guidelines: remove all packaging cut away all outer leaves and stalks and break into evenly sized florets. Wash before use.
Microwave 3-4 mins
Place in a non-metallic bowl. Add 3 x 15ml (3 tbsps) of water. Cover and cook on FULL power. 800W: 3 1/2 mins, 900W: 3 mins. Or until tender. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
Hob 8-10 minutes
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 8-10 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Serve immediately.
Steam 12-15 minutes
Place in a steamer.
Steam over a pan of simmering water for 12-15 minutes.
Drain well before serving.
Serve immediately.
4 Servings
Each
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|160kJ / 38kcal
|128kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin C
|43mg (54%NRV)
|34mg (43%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|66µg (33%NRV)
|53µg (26%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
