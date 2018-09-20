Tesco Organic Cauliflower Each Class 2

Preparation Guidelines: remove all packaging cut away all outer leaves and stalks and break into evenly sized florets. Wash before use.

Microwave 3-4 mins

Place in a non-metallic bowl. Add 3 x 15ml (3 tbsps) of water. Cover and cook on FULL power. 800W: 3 1/2 mins, 900W: 3 mins. Or until tender. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only

Hob 8-10 minutes

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

Drain well before serving.

Serve immediately.

Steam 12-15 minutes

Place in a steamer.

Steam over a pan of simmering water for 12-15 minutes.

