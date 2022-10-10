We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Berol Handwriting Pens, Round Shape, Black Ink, 2 Count
image 1 of Berol Handwriting Pens, Round Shape, Black Ink, 2 Countimage 2 of Berol Handwriting Pens, Round Shape, Black Ink, 2 Countimage 3 of Berol Handwriting Pens, Round Shape, Black Ink, 2 Count

Berol Handwriting Pens, Round Shape, Black Ink, 2 Count

4.8(30)
Write a review

£2.20

£1.10/each

Berol Handwriting Pens, Round Shape, Black Ink, 2 CountSlight resistance to paper allows more controlled letter formationIncludes 2 pens with washable, non fading black inkDesigned to help with learning to write
Learning to write is an important stage in every child’s development, but writing products sold today aren’t designed with kids in mind. The Berol Handwriting pen for kids provides control for early writers! The marker pen has a durable tip and a thick round shape that is easy to hold. Washable ink** is bold and clearly visible on the page, making it perfect for kids to trace and practice letters. Plus, bright barrel colours make handwriting fun! *Not suitable for children under 36 months. **Will wash out on most fabrics and is removable on most porous surfaces.
Perfect for kids* to practice and write them from the startControl to help early writers learnDurable tip and bold washable black ink** for clearly visible marks on the pageThick round shape makes the handwriting pens easy to holdBright barrel colours make handwriting more fun

Produce of

Made in India

View all Pens & Pencils

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here