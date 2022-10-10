Berol Handwriting Pens, Round Shape, Black Ink, 2 Count Slight resistance to paper allows more controlled letter formation Includes 2 pens with washable, non fading black ink Designed to help with learning to write

Learning to write is an important stage in every child’s development, but writing products sold today aren’t designed with kids in mind. The Berol Handwriting pen for kids provides control for early writers! The marker pen has a durable tip and a thick round shape that is easy to hold. Washable ink** is bold and clearly visible on the page, making it perfect for kids to trace and practice letters. Plus, bright barrel colours make handwriting fun! *Not suitable for children under 36 months. **Will wash out on most fabrics and is removable on most porous surfaces.

Perfect for kids* to practice and write them from the start Control to help early writers learn Durable tip and bold washable black ink** for clearly visible marks on the page Thick round shape makes the handwriting pens easy to hold Bright barrel colours make handwriting more fun

Produce of

Made in India