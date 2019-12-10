By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Penderyn Madeira Finish Single Mlt Wsk 70Cl - Sweet

Penderyn Madeira Finish Single Mlt Wsk 70Cl - Sweet
£ 27.00
£38.58/litre

Product Description

  • Single Malt Welsh Whisky Madeira Finish
  • Welsh Gold is extremely rare and precious and was worn by legendary Welsh princes. These qualities are shared by our Gold collection of premium strength whiskies.
  • Penderyn Single Malt has a light fruitiness, generous flavour and a subtle complexity. Our unique stills produce a spirit of extraordinary strength and purity. This is married with our own natural spring water, matured in the finest ex-bourbon barrels, and finished in hand selected ex-Madeira wine casks.
  • Tasting Notes
  • Nose: A classic freshness with aromas of cream toffee, rich fruit and raisins. Palate: Crisp and finely rounded, with the sweetness to balance an appetising dryness. Finish: Notes of tropical fruit, raisins and vanilla persist. Balance: Oaky vanilla tones / dry sweetness.
  • Penderyn produce award-winning single malt whiskies and spirits at our distillery in the foothills of the magnificent Brecon Beacons in South Wales.
  • Non chill filtered
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

32.2

ABV

46% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • The Welsh Whisky Company,
  • Penderyn Distillery,
  • Penderyn,
  • Wales,
  • UK,
  • CF44 0SX.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Exceptional for such a young whisky with the Madei

5 stars

Exceptional for such a young whisky with the Madeira finish.

the best single malt

5 stars

probably the best whisky I have tasted

