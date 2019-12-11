By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bramley Apple Sauce 270G

4.5(18)Write a review
Tesco Bramley Apple Sauce 270G
£ 0.55
£0.20/100g

Offer

Each tablespoon (15g) contains
  • Energy83kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Apple Sauce
  • Delicious with pork
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

Bramley Apples (70%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Citric Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Bramley Apples contain: Apple, Preservative (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270 g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach tablespoon (15g) contains
Energy554kJ / 131kcal83kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate31.7g4.8g
Sugars29.3g4.4g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein0.2g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

18 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

This is good stuff, nice and chunky, and with a bi

4 stars

This is good stuff, nice and chunky, and with a bit of a tangy bite too. I was pleasantly surprised.

Fruity & tasty

5 stars

Goes very well with chicken/turkey/park, is full of fruit and tastes lovely

Lovely taste

5 stars

I bought Tesco own instead of the top marks to ‘give it a go’ and it was really tasty

Tastes exactly like fresh Bramley apples,

5 stars

I'm never without it in my fridge my family love it

Cheaper than most but gorgeous

5 stars

Cheaper than most but gorgeous

Yummy apple sauce

5 stars

This is packed with delicious apple and not only tastes wonderful with cold meats but great to use instead of fat for baking, see internet recipes.

Tasty

5 stars

I’ve tried many other brands of apple sauce but Tesco’s bramley apple sauce is the best tasting sauce!

everything very tasty

5 stars

i've shopped with Tesco for over 50yrs wherever i have lived.I've never had anything that wasn't tasty,value for money.I kow have my groceries delivered as i havn't a car.As always everything's 100%+I wouldn't dream of shopping anywhere else.Thank you Tesco.

Great

5 stars

Excellent value as always and great taste

Fine but rather sweet

3 stars

Would buy again to go with roast Pork

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Tesco Mint Sauce 185G

£ 0.55
£0.30/100g

Offer

Tesco Creamed Horseradish 185G

£ 0.55
£0.31/100g

Offer

Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G

£ 0.70
£0.41/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here