Tesco Bramley Apple Sauce 270G

This is good stuff, nice and chunky, and with a bi
This is good stuff, nice and chunky, and with a bit of a tangy bite too. I was pleasantly surprised.
Fruity & tasty
Goes very well with chicken/turkey/park, is full of fruit and tastes lovely
Lovely taste
I bought Tesco own instead of the top marks to ‘give it a go’ and it was really tasty
Tastes exactly like fresh Bramley apples,
I'm never without it in my fridge my family love it
Cheaper than most but gorgeous
Cheaper than most but gorgeous
Yummy apple sauce
This is packed with delicious apple and not only tastes wonderful with cold meats but great to use instead of fat for baking, see internet recipes.
Tasty
I’ve tried many other brands of apple sauce but Tesco’s bramley apple sauce is the best tasting sauce!
everything very tasty
i've shopped with Tesco for over 50yrs wherever i have lived.I've never had anything that wasn't tasty,value for money.I kow have my groceries delivered as i havn't a car.As always everything's 100%+I wouldn't dream of shopping anywhere else.Thank you Tesco.
Great
Excellent value as always and great taste
Fine but rather sweet
Would buy again to go with roast Pork