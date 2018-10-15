By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bramley Apple Sauce 470G

5(27)Write a review
Tesco Bramley Apple Sauce 470G
£ 1.00
£0.21/100g
Each tablespoon (15g) contains
  • Energy83kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Apple Sauce
  • Delicious with pork
  • Pack size: 470g

Information

Ingredients

Bramley Apples (70%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Citric Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Bramley Apples contain: Apple, Preservative (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

31 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

470 g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach tablespoon (15g) contains
Energy554kJ / 131kcal83kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate31.7g4.8g
Sugars29.3g4.4g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein0.2g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

27 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Love this Apple Sauce with Tesco's pork chops

5 stars

Love this Apple Sauce with Tesco's pork chops

Exactly what it says great value

5 stars

It contains pieces of apple and is not just sauce

Great value

5 stars

Plenty of chunky pieces of apple,yummy

Apple Sauce without the hassle of preparation

5 stars

Tesco's Bramley Apple sauce is a product which I consistently return to as it outstrips all its competitors. It has excellent flavour and consistency and keeps very well in the refrigerator once opened.

Great Taste

5 stars

I buy this product on a regular basis. Great addition to pork chop. Tast and texture is excellent.

Excellent value for money

5 stars

Good value sized jar . Nice apple consistency . Not too sweet or mushy

Goes really well with my ham sandwich

5 stars

Goes really well with my ham sandwich

Its like eating fresh apples

5 stars

I buy these most weeks and it tastes great with all dinners especially pork. Yummy yummy yummy. Great taste and value for money

Great taste

5 stars

We buy this fairly regularly as we love the taste and the large jar lasts well

LABOUR SAVER

5 stars

Necessary for any pork dish

