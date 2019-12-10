Tesco Egg Custard Tarts 4 Pack

My husband use to buy these for his lunch box so I
My husband use to buy these for his lunch box so I sometimes buy them for him, they used to be his favourite supermarket brand custard tarts. The recipe must have changed because has told me not to buy again and buy them from another supermarket. Original recipe *****
Recent Recipe Change
Incredibly disappointed in the recent recipe change. Used to love grabbing these now and again as they stood out at the best tarts available to me, but now they are worse than all their competitors. The texture is cheep and the flavor cheaper. I shall not be purchasing these any more unfortunately
Couldn’t agree with previous reviews more. The cu
Couldn’t agree with previous reviews more. The custard tarts have gone from the best available, great base and great custard, to ones which I’ve just put in the bin. The custard looks like rubber and tastes terrible, the base is just tasteless. Tesco’s really need to go back to their old supplier. Should have clicked when I saw a shelf of discounted custard tarts. Clearly people aren’t buying them at the same volume as previous. Who can blame them. It would be good to know who did make them and where else they sell them too.
Fix your mess up
What have you done I absolutely adore egg custard tarts I buy them regularly enough that I know what I like and my favourite was from tezcos well not anymore disgusting change to some hard backed pastry with cheap nasty custard inside that does t melt in the mouth. I would happily do taste test for a good egg custard tart but don't put these in the mix. Sort it out
Recipe changed don't bother
These used to be really good until they changed the recipe about a month ago, now they look and have the texture of rubber and taste very cheap. thanks Tesco
Words cannot describe my distress!!
These were a regular purchase by me, not anymore......absolutely vile! Tasteless custard thats a revolting texture and tasteless hard pastry. Bring back the old recipe Tesco PLEEEEASE!!!
Bring back the old custard tarts.
Until recently these were the best custard tarts money could buy, simply perfect. Unfortunately the recipe or supplier has now changed and they taste awful. A message to Tesco: 'if it ain't broke don't fix it'.
Vile egg custard
I have been buying Tesco egg custards for years and they were excellent quality and taste . Now they look and taste vile . Won't be buying again ! Have Tesco changed the recipe or supplier ? Bring back the old ones please !
crap
I have been eating these once a week for more than 10 years best custards by far anywhere , until you revert back to original recipe I will never touch again absolutely gross.
New receipe is awful
This used to be my go to yummy cake but the receipe has changed and I will not be buying it anymore. The pastry is now just tasteless and hard and the filling is slimey with a big blob of nutmeg on top which leaves a really bitter taste in the mouth. Would love to know the reason Tesco decided to meddle with this great tart as judging by the other recent reviews I am not alone in my thoughts. Guessing nobody at tesco actually reads these reviews or do customers thoughts just not matter?