Tesco Egg Custard Tarts 4 Pack

1.5(37)Write a review
£ 1.40
£0.35/each
One egg custard tart
  • Energy1025kJ 244kcal
    12%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1191kJ / 284kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Pastry cases filled with egg custard finished with nutmeg.
  • Carefully baked for a silky smooth filling and sprinkled with nutmeg. This recipe has been perfected by our chefs over time to achieve a balance between the bite of the crumbly pastry and the silky smooth custard centre.
  • British Cream Carefully baked for a silky smooth filling and sprinkled with nutmeg
  • British cream
  • Carefully baked for a silky smooth filling and sprinkled with nutmeg
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg (16%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Nutmeg, Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

4 x Tarts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne egg custard (86g)
Energy1191kJ / 284kcal1025kJ / 244kcal
Fat12.3g10.6g
Saturates5.7g4.9g
Carbohydrate35.9g30.9g
Sugars13.8g11.9g
Fibre1.3g1.1g
Protein6.8g5.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

37 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

My husband use to buy these for his lunch box so I

1 stars

My husband use to buy these for his lunch box so I sometimes buy them for him, they used to be his favourite supermarket brand custard tarts. The recipe must have changed because has told me not to buy again and buy them from another supermarket. Original recipe *****

Recent Recipe Change

1 stars

Incredibly disappointed in the recent recipe change. Used to love grabbing these now and again as they stood out at the best tarts available to me, but now they are worse than all their competitors. The texture is cheep and the flavor cheaper. I shall not be purchasing these any more unfortunately

Couldn’t agree with previous reviews more. The cu

1 stars

Couldn’t agree with previous reviews more. The custard tarts have gone from the best available, great base and great custard, to ones which I’ve just put in the bin. The custard looks like rubber and tastes terrible, the base is just tasteless. Tesco’s really need to go back to their old supplier. Should have clicked when I saw a shelf of discounted custard tarts. Clearly people aren’t buying them at the same volume as previous. Who can blame them. It would be good to know who did make them and where else they sell them too.

Fix your mess up

1 stars

What have you done I absolutely adore egg custard tarts I buy them regularly enough that I know what I like and my favourite was from tezcos well not anymore disgusting change to some hard backed pastry with cheap nasty custard inside that does t melt in the mouth. I would happily do taste test for a good egg custard tart but don't put these in the mix. Sort it out

Recipe changed don't bother

2 stars

These used to be really good until they changed the recipe about a month ago, now they look and have the texture of rubber and taste very cheap. thanks Tesco

Words cannot describe my distress!!

1 stars

These were a regular purchase by me, not anymore......absolutely vile! Tasteless custard thats a revolting texture and tasteless hard pastry. Bring back the old recipe Tesco PLEEEEASE!!!

Bring back the old custard tarts.

1 stars

Until recently these were the best custard tarts money could buy, simply perfect. Unfortunately the recipe or supplier has now changed and they taste awful. A message to Tesco: 'if it ain't broke don't fix it'.

Vile egg custard

1 stars

I have been buying Tesco egg custards for years and they were excellent quality and taste . Now they look and taste vile . Won't be buying again ! Have Tesco changed the recipe or supplier ? Bring back the old ones please !

crap

1 stars

I have been eating these once a week for more than 10 years best custards by far anywhere , until you revert back to original recipe I will never touch again absolutely gross.

New receipe is awful

1 stars

This used to be my go to yummy cake but the receipe has changed and I will not be buying it anymore. The pastry is now just tasteless and hard and the filling is slimey with a big blob of nutmeg on top which leaves a really bitter taste in the mouth. Would love to know the reason Tesco decided to meddle with this great tart as judging by the other recent reviews I am not alone in my thoughts. Guessing nobody at tesco actually reads these reviews or do customers thoughts just not matter?

