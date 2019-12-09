Tesco Fresh Egg Custard Tarts 2 Pack

Awful
Close to disgusting, not buying any more, the pastry is awful. They used to be the best on the market. They are now the worst. Please go back to old recipe and advertise when you do
WHY have Tesco changed their egg custards, they used to have lovely melt in your mouth pastry and wobbly egg with sprinkled nutmeg very tasty .....now pastry is hard bland with solid waxy egg and nutmeg thrown on in one heap, typical supermarket trick...totally change product for something cheaper with no taste
Disappointing
The custard is OK and not too sweet but is spoilt by the fact that the pastry is very soft, so ended up eating the resultant mush with a spoon rather than throw them out.
Don’t fix something that wasn’t broken
The old recipe was THE BEST! This was one of my ‘pick me up’ foods... so sad that they’ve changed the recipe. I’m distraught!
Used to buy these on regular basis as they're one of my favourites but bought some recently and they were horrible........what have you done Tesco?!
Go back to the old recipe.
Have been buying Tesco egg custard tarts for years and years and without a shadow of a doubt, they were the best of any supermarket tarts. That was until recently. Have you changed the recipe or are you using a new supplier? The "new ones" are tasteless and the texture of the custard is jelly-like. Won't be buying them again. Shame!
Don't like new recipe
Used to be good, but don't like the new recipe. The custart filling is really bland and mushy. Won't buy again.
Have always loved egg custard, and with the reduced sugar they are even better. I also prefer the new pastry. What can you do?!
Change of recipe for egg custard tarts?
I thought that my taste buds were playing tricks on me as the pastry is crisper but not as sweet. However I'm not the only person who has noticed a change. My first port of call has always been to the chilled cakes section in the store, however this will change. I have always raved over your product but it looks as though I will have to look elsewhere to satisfy my craving. What a pity. I hope that the recipe will revert back to the original one soon otherwise I won't be visiting the store as often.
Change to original recipe
This is the second box I've purchased and thought these don't seem quite right ( buy these every week without fail ) Realised the pastry is not so soft and there's hardly any sugar in them. Have bought these for years why Tesco would you ruin a winning product will not buy again taste awful.