Tesco Fresh Egg Custard Tarts 2 Pack

2.5(18)Write a review
Tesco Fresh Egg Custard Tarts 2 Pack
£ 0.80
£0.40/each
One egg custard
  • Energy1025kJ 244kcal
    12%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1191kJ / 284kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Pastry cases filled with egg custard finished with nutmeg.
  • British Cream Carefully baked for a silky smooth filling and sprinkled with nutmeg This recipe has been perfected by our chefs over time to achieve a balance between the bite of the crumbly pastry and the silky smooth custard centre.
  • Carefully baked for a silky smooth filling and sprinkled with nutmeg. This recipe has been perfected by our chefs over time to achieve a balance between the bite of the crumbly pastry and the silky smooth custard centre.
  • British cream
  • Carefully baked for a silky smooth filling and sprinkled with nutmeg
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg (16%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Nutmeg, Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

2 x Tarts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne egg custard (86g)
Energy1191kJ / 284kcal1025kJ / 244kcal
Fat12.3g10.6g
Saturates5.7g4.9g
Carbohydrate35.9g30.9g
Sugars13.8g11.9g
Fibre1.3g1.1g
Protein6.8g5.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

18 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Close to disgusting, not buying any more, the pastry is awful. They used to be the best on the market. They are now the worst. Please go back to old recipe and advertise when you do

WHY have Tesco changed their egg custards, they us

1 stars

WHY have Tesco changed their egg custards, they used to have lovely melt in your mouth pastry and wobbly egg with sprinkled nutmeg very tasty .....now pastry is hard bland with solid waxy egg and nutmeg thrown on in one heap, typical supermarket trick...totally change product for something cheaper with no taste

Disappointing

2 stars

The custard is OK and not too sweet but is spoilt by the fact that the pastry is very soft, so ended up eating the resultant mush with a spoon rather than throw them out.

Don’t fix something that wasn’t broken

1 stars

The old recipe was THE BEST! This was one of my ‘pick me up’ foods... so sad that they’ve changed the recipe. I’m distraught!

Used to buy these on regular basis as they're one

1 stars

Used to buy these on regular basis as they're one of my favourites but bought some recently and they were horrible........what have you done Tesco?!

Go back to the old recipe.

1 stars

Have been buying Tesco egg custard tarts for years and years and without a shadow of a doubt, they were the best of any supermarket tarts. That was until recently. Have you changed the recipe or are you using a new supplier? The "new ones" are tasteless and the texture of the custard is jelly-like. Won't be buying them again. Shame!

Don't like new recipe

1 stars

Used to be good, but don't like the new recipe. The custart filling is really bland and mushy. Won't buy again.

Have always loved egg custard, and with the reduce

5 stars

Have always loved egg custard, and with the reduced sugar they are even better. I also prefer the new pastry. What can you do?!

Change of recipe for egg custard tarts?

1 stars

I thought that my taste buds were playing tricks on me as the pastry is crisper but not as sweet. However I'm not the only person who has noticed a change. My first port of call has always been to the chilled cakes section in the store, however this will change. I have always raved over your product but it looks as though I will have to look elsewhere to satisfy my craving. What a pity. I hope that the recipe will revert back to the original one soon otherwise I won't be visiting the store as often.

Change to original recipe

1 stars

This is the second box I've purchased and thought these don't seem quite right ( buy these every week without fail ) Realised the pastry is not so soft and there's hardly any sugar in them. Have bought these for years why Tesco would you ruin a winning product will not buy again taste awful.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

