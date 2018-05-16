Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream Unscented 50Ml

- Immediate and lasting relief. Just a dab of this glycerin-rich formula instantly relieves and protects extremely dry or chapped hands, leaving them noticeably softer and smoother.
- Developed with dermatologists
- Instant relief of dry, chapped hands in just a drop
- For 200 applications
- Pack size: 50ML
[PR-015376], Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Sulfate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol
Made in France
- UK: 0808 238 6006
- IE: 1800 220044
50ml ℮
