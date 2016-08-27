By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gonzalez Tio Pepe Sherry 75Cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Product Description

  • White Spanish Wine
  • Uncompromisingly dry, refreshing and distinctive, Tio Pepe is the perfect partner for savoury nibbles, olives, fried fish, Spanish ham and of course tapas. Tio Pepe is best enjoyed within a year of bottling. Serve well-chilled.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Uncompromisingly dry, refreshing and distinctive

Region of Origin

Jerez

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

11.3

ABV

15% vol

Producer

Gonzalez Byass

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Antonio Flores

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Palomino

Vinification Details

  • As soon as Palomino grapes reach the winery they are pressed using neumatic presses without crushing the stems, seeds or skins. After fermentation in stainless steel tanks, classification and fortification to 15.5% the wine enters the Tio Pepe solera where it will age for more than 4 years in American oak barrels following the traditional Solera system. During this period the wine undergoes biological ageing under a layer of yeast known as the 'flor'.

History

  • Gonzalez Byass was founded in Jerez in 1835 by Manuel Maria Gonzalez. At the young age of 23 he decided to dedicate himself to the production and commercialisation of sherry wines and spirits. Nowadays the company is controlled by the Gonzalez family, now in its fifth generation. Gonzalez Byass has since been dedicated to the production and commercialisation of quality Sherry wines and Spirits and Tio Pepe went on to become the number one selling Fino in the world

Regional Information

  • Gonzalez Byass is situated in the city of Jerez, Andalusia, in the heart of the D.O. Jerez. This area enjoys a warm and humid climate which helps in the maturation of the grapes. The Gonzalez Byass vineyards are found on the albariza soil which is the best soil in the area for the growth of vines as it has a very high chalk content and therefore a large capacity for maintaining moisture, very important given the long, hot and dry summers experienced in Jerez.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Refrigerate after opening an drink within a few weeks.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Bodega Gonzalez Byass Jerez,
  • S.L.U.-M.M. Gonzalez,
  • 12 Jerez,
  • España.

Return to

  • www.tiopepe.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

a fine dry sherry

5 stars

tio pepe is really great and needs to be well chilled to appreciate it - a real taste of spain

Tio Pepe sherry

4 stars

The best on the market at the price for many continuing decades.

Benchmark good Sherry

4 stars

This is very good Sherry, long and tangy with notes of oxidised green peppers. It must always be served cold.

Tio Pepe - the best?

4 stars

If not the absolute best, certainly the best value - which is why I always snap it up when on offer! Only criticism is that occasionally a slightly 'off' bottle seems to come along, still drinkable but not up to usual standard.

Andalusia in the glass!

5 stars

Fantastic fino! It reminds me of the time we had in the South of Spain. Chilled well with olives and almonds or seafood. We even tried it with fish and chips as recommended by a wine jurnalist works super well.This is a very fine wine great value for money~

Corks

4 stars

The corks on this wine were too small and slightly loose so that a small amount dribbled out of the bottles making them sticky and smelly.

Beautiful, dry sherry

5 stars

This is a wonderful, elegant very dry sherry for drinking anytime.

Good Shery for price

4 stars

Good quality sherry for reasonable price with body and dryness expected of Tio Pepe, would recommend to any one wishing a apperative

The Standard

5 stars

For dry sherry under £10, Tio Pepe is always my first choice. It is consistently good with a smooth, dry, deliciously nutty flavour. In summer we drink it chilled but, at any time of year, it is an excellent aperitif. Luckily, Tesco put this on special offer at just about the right interval for me to keep a reasonable stock but they are usually the best price on the high street in any event. Well worth the few extra pennies.

