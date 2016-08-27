Gonzalez Tio Pepe Sherry 75Cl

a fine dry sherry
tio pepe is really great and needs to be well chilled to appreciate it - a real taste of spain
Tio Pepe sherry
The best on the market at the price for many continuing decades.
Benchmark good Sherry
This is very good Sherry, long and tangy with notes of oxidised green peppers. It must always be served cold.
Tio Pepe - the best?
If not the absolute best, certainly the best value - which is why I always snap it up when on offer! Only criticism is that occasionally a slightly 'off' bottle seems to come along, still drinkable but not up to usual standard.
Andalusia in the glass!
Fantastic fino! It reminds me of the time we had in the South of Spain. Chilled well with olives and almonds or seafood. We even tried it with fish and chips as recommended by a wine jurnalist works super well.This is a very fine wine great value for money~
Corks
The corks on this wine were too small and slightly loose so that a small amount dribbled out of the bottles making them sticky and smelly.
Beautiful, dry sherry
This is a wonderful, elegant very dry sherry for drinking anytime.
Good Shery for price
Good quality sherry for reasonable price with body and dryness expected of Tio Pepe, would recommend to any one wishing a apperative
The Standard
For dry sherry under £10, Tio Pepe is always my first choice. It is consistently good with a smooth, dry, deliciously nutty flavour. In summer we drink it chilled but, at any time of year, it is an excellent aperitif. Luckily, Tesco put this on special offer at just about the right interval for me to keep a reasonable stock but they are usually the best price on the high street in any event. Well worth the few extra pennies.