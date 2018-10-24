By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Napolina Plum Tomatoes 4 X 400G

5(1)Write a review
Napolina Plum Tomatoes 4 X 400G
£ 2.00
£1.25/kg

Product Description

  • Peeled Plum Tomatoes in Rich Tomato Juice
  • Learn to cook simple recipes with Napolina
  • Search 'Cooking with Napolina' on YouTube or visit www.napolina.com
  • Our tomatoes are grown under 150 days of Italian sunshine and picked at the peak of the harvest for the ripest crop.
  • Napolina means 'Little Naples' and Naples is where our brand was created in 1965.
  • Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first. That's the Italian way.
  • Pack size: 1600g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately eight 200g portions

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.napolina.com

Drained weight

4 x 260g

Net Contents

4 x 400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can
Energy 95kJ/22kcal189kJ/45kcal
Fat 0.2g0.4g
- of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 3.4g6.8g
- of which sugars 3.4g6.8g
Fibre 0.9g1.8g
Protein 1.3g2.6g
Salt 0.13g0.26g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

better value

5 stars

Much better value than a single tins and the best tasting tinned tomatoes especially for italian sauces.

Usually bought next

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 6 X 415G

£ 3.50
£1.41/kg

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Napolina Chopped Tomatoes 4 X 400G

£ 2.00
£1.25/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here