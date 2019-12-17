Pizza Express Dough Balls 200G

Product Description
- Part-baked Dough Balls with a garlic butter dip.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. This product may have been previously frozen.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled.
These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat oven.
2. Remove from film wrap.
3. Set aside the garlic butter dip to warm to room temperature.
4. Remove from tray and place the Dough Balls on a baking tray.
5. Increase baking time to 7-8 minutes.
6. Once cooked, remove Dough Balls carefully from the oven. Ensure Dough Balls are piping hot before serving and serve immediately.
Electric: 200°C, 7-8 mins
Fan: 180°C, 7-8 mins
Gas: Mark 6, 7-8 mins
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Industrial Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We'd love to hear your feedback on these Dough Balls so we can make them the best they can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Industrial Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1LX.
- If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Use By date and code from the front of the pack, and where you bought it.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Ingredients
Unsalted Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Salt
Nutrition
Typical Values product as consumed Per 100g product as consumed Per serving (4 Dough Balls, 1/4 dip pot) Energy 2832kJ 248kJ - 689kcal 60kcal Fat 74.9g 6.6g of which Saturates 43.9g 3.8g Carbohydrates 2.2g 0.2g of which Sugars 0.5g 0.0g Fibre 0.4g 0.0g Protein 1.2g 0.1g Salt 1.25g 0.11g This pack contains 4 servings - -
- Per 1/4 Pack
- Energy796kJ 190kcal9%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.67g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1183kJ
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Nutrition
Typical Values product as consumed Per 100g product as consumed Per serving (4 Dough Balls, 1/4 dip pot) Energy 1183kJ 548kJ - 280kcal 130kcal Fat 2.2g 1.0g of which Saturates 0.2g 0.1g Carbohydrates 53.1g 24.6g of which Sugars 3.4g 1.6g Fibre 2.7g 1.3g Protein 10.6g 4.9g Salt 1.20g 0.56g This pack contains 4 servings - -
