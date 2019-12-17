Pizza Express Dough Balls 200G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from chilled.

These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.



Oven cook

Instructions: 1. Preheat oven.

2. Remove from film wrap.

3. Set aside the garlic butter dip to warm to room temperature.

4. Remove from tray and place the Dough Balls on a baking tray.

5. Increase baking time to 7-8 minutes.

6. Once cooked, remove Dough Balls carefully from the oven. Ensure Dough Balls are piping hot before serving and serve immediately.

Electric: 200°C, 7-8 mins

Fan: 180°C, 7-8 mins

Gas: Mark 6, 7-8 mins



Oven cook

Instructions: 1. Preheat oven.

2. Remove from film wrap.

3. Set aside the garlic butter dip to warm to room temperature.

4. Remove from tray and place the Dough Balls on a baking tray.

5. Bake for 5-6 minutes.

6. Once cooked, remove Dough Balls carefully from the oven. Ensure Dough Balls are piping hot before serving and serve immediately.

Electric: 200°C, 5-6 mins

Fan: 180°C, 5-6 mins

Gas: Mark 6, 5-6 mins

