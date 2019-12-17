By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pizza Express Dough Balls 200G

Pizza Express Dough Balls 200G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Product Description

  • Part-baked Dough Balls with a garlic butter dip.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. This product may have been previously frozen.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled.
These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat oven.
2. Remove from film wrap.
3. Set aside the garlic butter dip to warm to room temperature.
4. Remove from tray and place the Dough Balls on a baking tray.
5. Increase baking time to 7-8 minutes.
6. Once cooked, remove Dough Balls carefully from the oven. Ensure Dough Balls are piping hot before serving and serve immediately.
Electric: 200°C, 7-8 mins
Fan: 180°C, 7-8 mins
Gas: Mark 6, 7-8 mins

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Industrial Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • We'd love to hear your feedback on these Dough Balls so we can make them the best they can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Industrial Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.
  • If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Use By date and code from the front of the pack, and where you bought it.

Net Contents

200g ℮

    Ingredients

    Unsalted Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Salt

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesproduct as consumed Per 100gproduct as consumed Per serving (4 Dough Balls, 1/4 dip pot)
    Energy 2832kJ248kJ
    -689kcal60kcal
    Fat 74.9g6.6g
    of which Saturates 43.9g3.8g
    Carbohydrates2.2g0.2g
    of which Sugars 0.5g0.0g
    Fibre 0.4g0.0g
    Protein 1.2g0.1g
    Salt 1.25g0.11g
    This pack contains 4 servings--
  • Per 1/4 Pack
    • Energy796kJ 190kcal
      9%
    • Fat7.6g
      11%
    • Saturates3.9g
      20%
    • Sugars1.6g
      2%
    • Salt0.67g
      11%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1183kJ

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesproduct as consumed Per 100gproduct as consumed Per serving (4 Dough Balls, 1/4 dip pot)
    Energy 1183kJ548kJ
    -280kcal130kcal
    Fat 2.2g1.0g
    of which Saturates 0.2g0.1g
    Carbohydrates53.1g24.6g
    of which Sugars 3.4g1.6g
    Fibre2.7g1.3g
    Protein 10.6g4.9g
    Salt 1.20g0.56g
    This pack contains 4 servings--

