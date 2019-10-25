By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Potato Salad 300G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Potato Salad 300G
£ 0.79
£0.26/100g
1/6 of a pack (50g)
  • Energy371kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 742kJ / 179kcal

Product Description

  • Potato and onion in a mayonnaise and cream dressing with chive and parsley.
  • Tesco Potato Salad. Creamy mayonnaise. Seasonally selected potatoes cooked for the ultimate texture
  • Creamy mayonnaise.
  • Creamy mayonnaise
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (64%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Onion (4.5%), Soured Cream (Milk) (2%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Chive, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Mustard Seed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy742kJ / 179kcal371kJ / 90kcal
Fat14.2g7.1g
Saturates1.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate11.1g5.5g
Sugars1.1g0.6g
Fibre1.3g0.7g
Protein1.0g0.5g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought regularly and no problems!

5 stars

I buy this regularly and have never had any of the problems I've read about in other reviews; it's been consistently good quality although I will say, the potatoes are on the firm side but I think that texture is preferrable, especially for potato salad, and would not call them undercooked. For the money, decent value and not too high in calories.

The last one I bought the potatoes were hard (unde

3 stars

The last one I bought the potatoes were hard (undercooked).Not good

Very variable quality, varying from good to poor..

3 stars

sometimes potatoes are not properly cooked and are hard. The texture differs - sometimes a looser texture (these are better than the others.

You cannot call this potato salad.

1 stars

This is more like a lumpy potato soup! There are no potatoes!!! How ridiculous. Someone actually packaged this up but it's just sauce without potatoes. Perhaps there was one little lump of potato. If the store was closer I would have returned it. I just don't get it. The mixture tastes fine but you can't call it Potato Salad.

Some pieces soft and some rock hard.

2 stars

Some of the pieces of potato was peeled and some had the skin on. The pieces with the skin on were rock hard. A shame as the dish had a decent taste.

