Tesco Potato Salad 300G

Bought regularly and no problems!
I buy this regularly and have never had any of the problems I've read about in other reviews; it's been consistently good quality although I will say, the potatoes are on the firm side but I think that texture is preferrable, especially for potato salad, and would not call them undercooked. For the money, decent value and not too high in calories.
The last one I bought the potatoes were hard (unde
The last one I bought the potatoes were hard (undercooked).Not good
Very variable quality, varying from good to poor..
sometimes potatoes are not properly cooked and are hard. The texture differs - sometimes a looser texture (these are better than the others.
You cannot call this potato salad.
This is more like a lumpy potato soup! There are no potatoes!!! How ridiculous. Someone actually packaged this up but it's just sauce without potatoes. Perhaps there was one little lump of potato. If the store was closer I would have returned it. I just don't get it. The mixture tastes fine but you can't call it Potato Salad.
Some pieces soft and some rock hard.
Some of the pieces of potato was peeled and some had the skin on. The pieces with the skin on were rock hard. A shame as the dish had a decent taste.