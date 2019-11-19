By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Original Bar Soap 2X100g

4.5(99)Write a review
  • For skin that's soft and smooth, turn to the Dove beauty bar soap. With ¼ moisturizing cream, it goes beyond cleansing, nourishing as it washes away the day…
  • The secret to beautiful skin is moisture, and no other hand soap hydrates skin better than Dove. That’s because Dove isn’t a bar soap, it’s a Beauty Bar. While ordinary soaps can strip skin of essential nutrients, Dove beauty bar has mild cleansers to care for skin as it cleans. With our ¼ moisturizing cream, Dove Beauty Bar leaves your face and body feeling soft, smooth, and more radiant than ordinary soap. You can see why we call it a beauty bar.
  • Dove Original Beauty Cream Bar Soap combines a gentle cleansing formula with Dove's signature ¼ moisturizing cream to give you softer, smoother, healthier-looking skin. The mild cleansers help your skin to retain its natural moisture rather than strip it away.
  • This Dove Soap Bar even helps to replenish nutrients that are lost during the cleansing process. Where a regular liquid soap bar might leave your skin feeling dry and tight, a Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap leaves it feeling soft and smooth.
  • It's not a liquid soap - it's a beauty bar.
  • Washing with regular soap can cause skin to feel dry, tight and irritated as some cleansing ingredients strip skin of essential nutrients. What makes Dove different? Its gentle cleansers help your skin retain its natural moisture and its mild formula is kind to your skin.
  • For best results:
  • Lather up your Dove Beauty Bar Soap and massage the smooth, creamy lather over your face and body before rinsing thoroughly. For soft, smooth hands, you can also enjoy regular hand-washing throughout the day with your Dove bar. Soap may dry out your hands, but the classic moisturizing formula of Dove bars will leave skin softer, smoother and healthier-looking.
  • Dove bar soap doesn't dry skin like soap can
  • 1/4 moisturising cream and mild cleansers help skin retain moisture
  • Leaves skin softer, smoother and healthier looking
  • A cream bar and soap bars suitable for everyday use on the face, body and hands
  • Classic moisturising formula
  • Dove isn't a liquid soap, it's a beauty bar
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Sodium Palmitate, Lauric Acid, Aqua, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium chloride, Zinc Oxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Alumina, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use

Warnings

  • Caution: if product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

2 x 2 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

99 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for sensitive skin!

5 stars

I bought this to use for handwashing after developing rashes and very sore skin from using antibacterial handwashes. It's great to use if you have eczema and smells really nice. It left my hands very smooth!

It's a MUST have

5 stars

Tried this on the off chance that it might help my skin and stop it feeling so irritated. I am in love with this product and have brought it numerous times since then. I use it every day on my face and body and my skin looks and feels amazing.

Dove Beauty Cream Bar

4 stars

It is a soap I have come to like, i tried it and have realize its creamy and moisturize my skin.

Has palm oil

1 stars

I've used this soap for the last 15 years, never had a problem with it and always have had super smooth skin. However, as I start on my journey to be more environmentally friendly I will have to stop using this as it has palm oil in it. What a pity.

Love dove

5 stars

I use this product all over, face included. Makes my skin feel soft, smooth and squeaky clean. Only downside is that i craved the smell of this so bad in both my pregnancies, I had to physically stop myself eating it.

Dove beauty bar , pink

5 stars

I was very sceptical about using this soap , but it’s a little miracle ! From the first use on my face I could see a huge difference . Skin feels plump and moisturised , has a lovely glow . Now my daily staple ! Love it ! Thank you x

Irritation

2 stars

It's irritating my face Though I'm a first time user

Softer skin

5 stars

Excellent quality. My skin feels softer, not dry. What more can I say

Moisture tastic

5 stars

Well what can I say about this product? It has saved my skin from drying out in the heatwave weather. I have very dry skin which tends to flake very quickly after being exposed to the sun, however using this lovely creamy dove soap on a daily basis when showering my skin has reduced its flaking and started to keep an amazing suntan which I can’t believe. The soap is creamy and feels thick and smooth when applying to my skin and definitely increased the moisture retention in my normal dry skin. I gave the second bar to my mum and dad to use. Love love love this product and will be buying this again. I have also started to buy other dove products to see if they are also as good. Can’t recommend enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells lovely

5 stars

I think this soap is really smooth and smells nice on your skin. The bar doesn't dry out and crack and it keeps its smooth shape. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

