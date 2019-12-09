By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coleslaw 180G

2.5(9)
Tesco Coleslaw 180G
£ 0.59
£0.33/100g
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy383kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 639kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Cabbage, carrot and onion in a mayonnaise dressing.
  • Crunchy & Creamy Prepared with fresh cabbage, carrot and onion.
  • Crunchy & Creamy
  • Crunchy & creamy
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (47%), Carrot (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (60g)
Energy639kJ / 155kcal383kJ / 93kcal
Fat14.2g8.5g
Saturates1.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate5.2g3.1g
Sugars4.3g2.6g
Fibre1.4g0.8g
Protein0.9g0.6g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

9 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Put the lids back on!

2 stars

I agree with the other reviews, what's the point of replacing one single use plastic with another which doesn't allow the coleslaw to stay fresh once opened. At least I could recycle the whole container before. Come on Tesco, it's time to swap all your plastic trays for compostible corn plastic containers!

Return the lid

2 stars

Coleslaw is fine, packaging is useless. Why change a perfectly good lid for cellophane, which is neither resealable or recyclable

Put the lids back on this product!

3 stars

I'm not buying this product again unless you go back to the original packaging, with a re-sealable lid. I put a half-used tub back in the fridge, with the cellophane folded over it. The whole tub froze solid! My fridge is not set too high and nothing else in the fridge was affected. With the new packaging, this coleslaw is useless to me.

Fresh lovely with jacket potatoes

5 stars

Fresh lovely with jacket potatoes

Too chunky...

2 stars

Far too chunky, needs to be more finely chopped. Taste and consistency is fine.

Awful, thick and cloying. Not a patch on my usual

1 stars

Awful, thick and cloying. Not a patch on my usual Non tesco brand which you no longer stock.

Stale coleslaw or poor Cabbage?

2 stars

It was not a fresh looking colour because some of the cabbage in it was past its best and was dark in colour and looked stale, therefore I did not eat it.

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste

Not chopped fine enough large strokes

2 stars

Not chopped fine enough large strokes

