Tesco Coleslaw 180G

Put the lids back on!
I agree with the other reviews, what's the point of replacing one single use plastic with another which doesn't allow the coleslaw to stay fresh once opened. At least I could recycle the whole container before. Come on Tesco, it's time to swap all your plastic trays for compostible corn plastic containers!
Return the lid
Coleslaw is fine, packaging is useless. Why change a perfectly good lid for cellophane, which is neither resealable or recyclable
Put the lids back on this product!
I'm not buying this product again unless you go back to the original packaging, with a re-sealable lid. I put a half-used tub back in the fridge, with the cellophane folded over it. The whole tub froze solid! My fridge is not set too high and nothing else in the fridge was affected. With the new packaging, this coleslaw is useless to me.
Fresh lovely with jacket potatoes
Fresh lovely with jacket potatoes
Too chunky...
Far too chunky, needs to be more finely chopped. Taste and consistency is fine.
Awful, thick and cloying. Not a patch on my usual
Awful, thick and cloying. Not a patch on my usual Non tesco brand which you no longer stock.
Stale coleslaw or poor Cabbage?
It was not a fresh looking colour because some of the cabbage in it was past its best and was dark in colour and looked stale, therefore I did not eat it.
Great taste
Great taste
Not chopped fine enough large strokes
Not chopped fine enough large strokes