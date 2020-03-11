Garnier Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Self-Tanning Face Wipes

Product Description
- Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tan Face Wipes
- Achieve that desired sun-kissed tan all year round
- Enriched with naturally derived, self-tanning apricot extract
- Moisturising, bronzer wipes give natural-look tan after just 3 hours
- This handy wipe format enables quick and easy application. It is pre-dosed for 1 application on face and neck, or 1/2 application on the body. Enriched with nourishing apricot oil, it provides a streak-free, natural looking tan that last up to one week*.
- *Instrumental test, 21 people.
- Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer uses naturally derived self-tanning ingredients to give your skin a beautiful, natural looking tan. The Natural Bronzer products deliver results in an hour, that last up to a week.
- Quick and easy application
- Suitable for face and body
- Results in an hour
- Lasts up to one week
- Enriched with Apricot Oil
- Pack size: 5.6ML
Information
Ingredients
884209 3, Aqua / Water, Isononyl Isononanoate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Dihydroxyacetone, Beheneth-10, Laureth-4, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Citronellol, Citral, Citric Acid, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
- Apply on the skin in regular motions. Wash your hands. Allow tan to develop for 1 hour*.
- Does not protect the skin from UV rays. Avoid contact with fabrics. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately and thoroughly.
- *Instrumental test, 21 people
Name and address
- TSA 75000 93584 St Ouen Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- TSA 75000 93584 St Ouen Cedex,
- France.
Net Contents
5.6ml
