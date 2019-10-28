Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Wrap

Lack of filling
Just bought one of these wraps. Maybe it was just this one but the filling was missing from most of the wrap. 2 mouthfuls of filling and about 10 mouthfuls of just tortillas wrap
Typical values per 100g: Energy 985kJ / 235kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Chicken Breast (15%), Lettuce, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Palm Oil, Onion, Salt, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Maize Flour, Tapioca Starch, Milk Solids, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Sage Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Pepper Extract, Spices, Yeast, Citrus Fibre, Rice Starch, Ginger, Potato Fibre, Coriander Extract, Celery, Chilli Extract, Dried Egg White, White Pepper.
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand
Pack contains 1 serving
Carton. Card widely recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|985kJ / 235kcal
|1822kJ / 434kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|16.8g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|30.5g
|56.5g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.0g
|Protein
|6.8g
|12.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
