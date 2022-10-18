We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Codorniu Vintage Cava 75Cl

4.6(19)Write a review
image 1 of Codorniu Vintage Cava 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

£11.00
£11.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Brut Cava
  • Vintage is a cava made with a blend of the traditional grape varieties: Macabeu, Xarel.lo and Parellada. Pale gold in colour with fine, persistent bubbles. Fresh with intense aromas of apple and pleasant floral notes.
  • Cava is made according to the traditional method. The second fermentation, to produce bubbles and the unique flavour, takes place in this bottle.
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

CODORNIU S.A.

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Bruno Colomer

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Macabeo, Xarello, Parellada

Vinification Details

  • We plan the optimum moment harvest time for each variety. The first to ripen is Macabeo followed by Xarel.lo and finally Parellada. The grapes are destemmed and crushed to obtain the musts. The wines are blended and the resulting wine is bottled with the liqueur de tirage. The bottles undergo the second fermentation followed by a period of ageing in contact with the lees of the yeasts for at least 9 months. Finally, the cava is disgorged, and expedition liqueur is added, which determines its dosage.

History

  • Made with the classic local varieties passed down through the history of cava. Fresh, combining the aromas and flavours of the Macabeo, Xarel.lo and Parellada grapes with aromas from bottle ageing on lees.

Regional Information

  • Grapes used in the production of Codorníu Vintage Brut are sourced mainly from the area with the most Mediterranean climate in D.O. Cava, where the indigenous varieties manifest their true character. They are grown in vineyards selected by our viticultural team to continually improve the crop, monitor ripening, establish the appropriate moment for harvesting, and finally, ensure that the grapes get to the winery in tiptop condition.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 3 years of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Codorníu, S.A.,
  • Sant Sadurní,
  • D'Anoia,
  • España.

Return to

  • Codorníu, S.A.,
  • Sant Sadurní,
  • D'Anoia,
  • España.
  • www.codorniu.com

Net Contents

75cl

View all Prosecco, Champagne & Sparkling Wine

19 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A great cheap Cava

5 stars

A good everyday drinker. Light and refreshing. Not overly dry.

fab

5 stars

Its spanish and its excellent can you believe it ?? Dry as a bone ,very bubbly a delight . You really could serve this as a top champagne

Good Party Fizz

4 stars

A good quality Cava. Some floral, apple and citrus on both nose and palate. Better than some Champagnes.

Perfect Party Bubbly

5 stars

Mostly, I buy this wine for our company pre Christmas party get-together every year. I'm not an expert but I find this to be a very pleasing, acceptable sparkling wine, fresh with a smooth follow-through. I have experienced more expensive bona fide 'champagnes' but, to be honest, this is just as good if not better.

Full of Sparkle

5 stars

This wine is a very good substitute for champagne for the less deep pocketed of us. Very quaffable as an aperatif

Why buy cheap champagne

5 stars

Light fresh and mature enough to fool anyone that they were drinking champagne three times the price. Even an nominal increase in price did not stop me order considerably more for a major garden function. And yes not a drop left.

This is a favourite tiiple for family and friends

4 stars

Codornu Vintage Cava Brut has been a favourite of family and friends for many years. We usually stock up when the price is on special offer at say £6-7 a bottle. Served at the right temperature, it is a very pleasing drink and has the right amount of bubberley taste. It makes a good starter for any social get-together of friends at a dinner party.

Superb!

5 stars

This is stunning and tastes even nicer when bought on offer. Holds it's bubbles and taste .... beats some champagnes by some way! Recommended!!

Sparkling

5 stars

Lovely sparkling wine. Perfect for a special occassion or just to enjoy any evening when you want to spoil yourself!

Always a favourite

5 stars

We have bought quite a few cases of Codornu Vintage over the years and never been disappointed. It easily rivals Champagne that costs 3-4x the price - and as it is often available on offer, it is a bargain that is just too good to miss. Two more cases on the way :-)

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

