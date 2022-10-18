Codorniu Vintage Cava 75Cl

A great cheap Cava
A good everyday drinker. Light and refreshing. Not overly dry.
fab
Its spanish and its excellent can you believe it ?? Dry as a bone ,very bubbly a delight . You really could serve this as a top champagne
Good Party Fizz
A good quality Cava. Some floral, apple and citrus on both nose and palate. Better than some Champagnes.
Perfect Party Bubbly
Mostly, I buy this wine for our company pre Christmas party get-together every year. I'm not an expert but I find this to be a very pleasing, acceptable sparkling wine, fresh with a smooth follow-through. I have experienced more expensive bona fide 'champagnes' but, to be honest, this is just as good if not better.
Full of Sparkle
This wine is a very good substitute for champagne for the less deep pocketed of us. Very quaffable as an aperatif
Why buy cheap champagne
Light fresh and mature enough to fool anyone that they were drinking champagne three times the price. Even an nominal increase in price did not stop me order considerably more for a major garden function. And yes not a drop left.
This is a favourite tiiple for family and friends
Codornu Vintage Cava Brut has been a favourite of family and friends for many years. We usually stock up when the price is on special offer at say £6-7 a bottle. Served at the right temperature, it is a very pleasing drink and has the right amount of bubberley taste. It makes a good starter for any social get-together of friends at a dinner party.
Superb!
This is stunning and tastes even nicer when bought on offer. Holds it's bubbles and taste .... beats some champagnes by some way! Recommended!!
Sparkling
Lovely sparkling wine. Perfect for a special occassion or just to enjoy any evening when you want to spoil yourself!
Always a favourite
We have bought quite a few cases of Codornu Vintage over the years and never been disappointed. It easily rivals Champagne that costs 3-4x the price - and as it is often available on offer, it is a bargain that is just too good to miss. Two more cases on the way :-)