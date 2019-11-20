By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(19)Write a review
Maggi Liquid Seasoning 101Ml
Each 1/2 teaspoon** contains
  • Energy10kJ 2kcal
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 427kJ/100kcal

Product Description

  • Liquid seasoning
  • Maggi Liquid Seasoning is a strong aromatic liquid flavouring that can be used as an ingredient in any dish.Just a couple of drops of Maggi Liquid Seasoning brings out the delicious flavours of any meal!
  • Simply add Maggi Liquid Seasoning drop by drop to bring out the delicious flavours in your stir-fries, casseroles, soups and sauces! Suitable for vegetarians, it's great to add a delicious roasted flavour to vegetarian dishes.
  • With our World Foods range, we're proud to celebrate the fact that people all over the world love Maggi®. From Nigeria to India, whether you're looking for a taste of home or a chance to explore something new, you can find what you're looking for with Maggi® World Foods.
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you like Maggi® Liquid Seasoning, and would like a little more heat, why not try Maggi® Hot Liquid Seasoning?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • Classic sauce for delicious savoury flavour
  • Use in cooking to bring out the flavours of any savoury dish
  • Part of our amazing World Foods range!
  • Pack size: 101ml

Information

Ingredients

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Water, Wheat Protein, Salt), Water, Flavourings (with Wheat), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate), Salt, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Contains 40 servings

Net Contents

101ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:Per Serving:
Energy 427kJ/100kcal10kJ/2kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which: saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 7.4g0.2g
of which: sugars 5.1g0.1g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 17.7g0.4g
Salt 24.86g0.62g
Contains 40 servings--

19 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

An invaluable ingredient for a Vegan!

5 stars

I have been using Maggi Liquid seasoning for many, many years now and I love it and quite simply cannot live without it in my kitchen. As a vegan it is invaluable for any savoury dish. This magic little bottle enhances any 'meat' substitute, stews, soups and especially 'Steaks' or 'Burgers' are transformed by adding a few drops. Want to replace the 'bone' in a French Onion soup?...just drop on some Maggi and voila !!

fantastic flavour for shepherds pie!

5 stars

fantastic flavour for shepherds pie!

Add to everything and anything

5 stars

Finaly got hold of the normal and the hot version. Super in egg fried rice, bolognese, on chips, scrambled eggs, in curries, you name it. Fabulous.

Always used!

5 stars

We always have Maggi liquid seasoning in the kitchen,my daughter and i put a drop in pastas with butter and my partner uses it on Spaghetti Bolognese or even salt and vinegar crisps.I used another brand while leaving abroad that i cannot find here in the supermarkets but am very pleased with this product.

The small bottle that I cannot do without!

5 stars

My friend who always had a “secret ingredient” finally told me this is what it was! It absolutely is fantastic and can be used in so much! Casseroles do not taste the same without it. Thank you so much.

Been buying it for decades.

5 stars

I fell in love with Maggi Sauce when I spent four years in Poland in the 1990s where it is sprinkled on a portion of chips like salt and vinegar. A totally unique taste, both of my kids love it too.

can't live without

5 stars

Amazing I'm a home chef & use it with all meaty dishes... & sauces in fact I invite my son & his partner occasionally for dinner Sunday roast the 1st thing that they say is does the gravy have Maggi if not were not coming or we will pick up a bottle on the way lol

Rich Flavour

3 stars

This has a really rich flavour & is great for marinating meats. My only complaint is that it is quite salty.

Best seasoning

5 stars

I have been buying this product for years and i use it in everything!

maggi seasoning

5 stars

It adds that special touch to make savoury dishes taste divine!

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

