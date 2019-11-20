Maggi Liquid Seasoning 101Ml

An invaluable ingredient for a Vegan!
I have been using Maggi Liquid seasoning for many, many years now and I love it and quite simply cannot live without it in my kitchen. As a vegan it is invaluable for any savoury dish. This magic little bottle enhances any 'meat' substitute, stews, soups and especially 'Steaks' or 'Burgers' are transformed by adding a few drops. Want to replace the 'bone' in a French Onion soup?...just drop on some Maggi and voila !!
fantastic flavour for shepherds pie!
Add to everything and anything
Finaly got hold of the normal and the hot version. Super in egg fried rice, bolognese, on chips, scrambled eggs, in curries, you name it. Fabulous.
Always used!
We always have Maggi liquid seasoning in the kitchen,my daughter and i put a drop in pastas with butter and my partner uses it on Spaghetti Bolognese or even salt and vinegar crisps.I used another brand while leaving abroad that i cannot find here in the supermarkets but am very pleased with this product.
The small bottle that I cannot do without!
My friend who always had a “secret ingredient” finally told me this is what it was! It absolutely is fantastic and can be used in so much! Casseroles do not taste the same without it. Thank you so much.
Been buying it for decades.
I fell in love with Maggi Sauce when I spent four years in Poland in the 1990s where it is sprinkled on a portion of chips like salt and vinegar. A totally unique taste, both of my kids love it too.
can't live without
Amazing I'm a home chef & use it with all meaty dishes... & sauces in fact I invite my son & his partner occasionally for dinner Sunday roast the 1st thing that they say is does the gravy have Maggi if not were not coming or we will pick up a bottle on the way lol
Rich Flavour
This has a really rich flavour & is great for marinating meats. My only complaint is that it is quite salty.
Best seasoning
I have been buying this product for years and i use it in everything!
maggi seasoning
It adds that special touch to make savoury dishes taste divine!