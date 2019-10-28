By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken In White Sauce 400G

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Chicken In White Sauce 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy1058kJ 254kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 529kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a creamy white sauce.
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Succulent pieces of chicken breast cooked in a creamy white sauce
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Succulent pieces of chicken breast cooked in a creamy white sauce
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked Chicken Breast (42%) [Chicken Breast, Salt], Water, Rehydrated Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken Extract, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Chicory Fibre, Cornflour], Whole Milk, Chicken Fat, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Pepper Extract, Onion Extract, Thyme Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, gluten and wheat.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins. For best results microwave. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W) 1½ mins (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1 min (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy529kJ / 127kcal1058kJ / 254kcal
Fat7.5g15.0g
Saturates4.0g8.0g
Carbohydrate1.1g2.2g
Sugars0.6g1.2g
Fibre3.2g6.4g
Protein12.2g24.4g
Salt0.5g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value chicken chunks in tasty creamy sauce.

5 stars

Quick and tasty meal for two: 1 tin of this chicken, a few fresh mushrooms chopped in chunks, some tarragon. Heat in saucepan and serve with a packet of microwave rice.......on the table in under ten minutes, and it is really creamy and tasty. Also plenty of chicken chunks (not all sauce) so filling too!

Used it for chicken bacon and cheese panini yummy

5 stars

Used it for chicken bacon and cheese panini yummy

Very good quality, excellent for vol au vent and c

5 stars

Very good quality, excellent for vol au vent and canape filling and already prepared.

Great on toast

4 stars

Makes a quick and easy meal for 2 when served hot on toast.

Good

5 stars

Quick easy meal, mix with tagliatelle, Parma ham and griddled asparagus, very tasty

versatile quick and easy

5 stars

love this use it loads. makes a quick meal. loads of options pasta rice baked tatties on toast or even in a sandwich

great with rice and veg

5 stars

I like it very much and is very quick to use

Chicken in sauce

3 stars

I used to buy a lot of this when it was in the small tins. As a person on their own l will not buy so much now that the small tin is not available. It make too much for one person to eat.

