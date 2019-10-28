Tesco Chicken In White Sauce 400G

Good value chicken chunks in tasty creamy sauce.
Quick and tasty meal for two: 1 tin of this chicken, a few fresh mushrooms chopped in chunks, some tarragon. Heat in saucepan and serve with a packet of microwave rice.......on the table in under ten minutes, and it is really creamy and tasty. Also plenty of chicken chunks (not all sauce) so filling too!
Used it for chicken bacon and cheese panini yummy
Very good quality, excellent for vol au vent and canape filling and already prepared.
Great on toast
Makes a quick and easy meal for 2 when served hot on toast.
Good
Quick easy meal, mix with tagliatelle, Parma ham and griddled asparagus, very tasty
versatile quick and easy
love this use it loads. makes a quick meal. loads of options pasta rice baked tatties on toast or even in a sandwich
great with rice and veg
I like it very much and is very quick to use
Chicken in sauce
I used to buy a lot of this when it was in the small tins. As a person on their own l will not buy so much now that the small tin is not available. It make too much for one person to eat.