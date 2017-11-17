J P Chenet Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Reliable
We have bought this wine lots of times and it never disappoints
OK but only just
This is an inexpensive Sauvignon Blanc that is drinkable but probably best saved for bbq or spritzer time. It doesn't quite have the lovely crisp feel of a good SB and has a slightly bitter aftertaste.
good value at sale price only
this is a very good wine for the price,i do not normally buy French wine its well by its sell buy date but this fruity wine is the exception,goes very well with pork,chicken fish.the only problem is that Tesco's don't always stock it.