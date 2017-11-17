By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
J P Chenet Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White French Wine
  • Our Sauvignon Blanc reveals subtle aromas of white flowers and citrus fruits. A fresh wine to be enjoyed at any time!
  • Wine of France
  • Crisp & zesty
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp and zesty, full of freshness and aromas. A golden hue with green hints. A nose with white flower, tomato leaves, lemon and grapefruit aromas.

Region of Origin

Vin de France

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.25

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais de France

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Vanessa Mills

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested at perfect maturity, at night, and are immediately pressed at low temperature. The alcoholic fermentation controlled between 16 and 20 ° C, has a duration of 8 to 10 days. The wine is then filtered and preserved at low temperature, protected from the air to preserve it from oxidation

History

  • The special shape of JP Chenet bottle wrote history of success since 1984. Initially designed by today's CEO Joseph HELFRICH from an ancient hand-crafted bottle! JP Chenet created the 1st easy-to-drink French varietal wine brand. A French top quality wine able to be enjoyed by consumers everywhere in the world at an affordable price. If you need any additional information please contact us - consommateur@lgcf.fr

Regional Information

  • Gascogne is an old province of southwestern France, which has preserved its identity and its generous nature. In this mountainous area (known as the "Gascon range" to designate the folds of the land in front of the Pyrenees), we find three main types of soils with clay and limestone domination. Here we select the most aromatic white varieties.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • JP. Chenet,
  • At F-33720 Landiras,
  • F-67290 Petersbach.

Return to

  • www.jpchenet.com

Upper age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Reliable

4 stars

We have bought this wine lots of times and it never disappoints

OK but only just

3 stars

This is an inexpensive Sauvignon Blanc that is drinkable but probably best saved for bbq or spritzer time. It doesn't quite have the lovely crisp feel of a good SB and has a slightly bitter aftertaste.

good value at sale price only

4 stars

this is a very good wine for the price,i do not normally buy French wine its well by its sell buy date but this fruity wine is the exception,goes very well with pork,chicken fish.the only problem is that Tesco's don't always stock it.

