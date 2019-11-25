J P Chenet Merlot 75Cl

One to avoid
For a reasonably good Merlot I like Yellow Tail. On this occasion (Nov 2019) I bought a Californian Barefoot and a Dark Horse to try. Both were very drinkable. The J P Chenet I also bought, however, had a ghastly aroma and tasted disgusting. This quite surprised me because we've been drinking their Cabinet Sauvignon for years and found it quite good. Buy at your own risk!
Very smooth ... no hint of sharpness .... a very v
Very smooth ... no hint of sharpness .... a very very deep red.
Good value wine
This very reasonably priced wine is always reliable
Nasty but not cheap
Typical Low grade Merlot, good enough for Ignorant British consumers, but generally considered undrinkable in France. My partner bought a bottle of this yesterday from our local Tesco Metro For £5.20 . Any Aussie or Chilean Merlot is far Superior. I recommend You all to avoid this rubbish. PS I worked in the Wine Trade extensively and speak with some hard acquired knowledge
pleasent red wine
this is nice red wine has a nice body not too heavy. not too dry. well worth a try. i am not an expert. it is nicer when on offer.
Favourite Merlot
Have been trying to get this wine for a while now but could not find a stockist. I was delighted when I found it on the Tesco website. Whenever we introduced this wine to our family and friends they always commented on how nice it was and have also tried to purchase it. The wine is light, smooth and the best red wine I have tasted. The price at £6.00 a bottle makes it a great purchase.
Easy Drinking general-purpose Red
This is our 'everyday' (well, not every day!) easy-drinking wine. It goes with almost anything and tastes fresh and fruity. It has got more expensive over time, and has some strong competition at its £5.99 full price. However, when it's on offer you should grab a case or two! I just stocked up at £4.50 a bottle during Tesco's 25% off promotion!
J.P. Chenet Merlot Vin de Pays 75c
Love it!!!!!!! Love it!!!!! Love it!!! I have always loved this wine, and this wine I ordered didn't disappoint.
Godd steady style
I have bought Chenet red and white for years, and regard it as a good middle priced reasonable wine, hitting a steady standard at all time, and characteristic because of its odd shaped bottle.