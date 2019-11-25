By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
J P Chenet Merlot 75Cl

3.5(9)Write a review
image 1 of J P Chenet Merlot 75Cl
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Merlot - Red French Wine
  • Our Merlot reveals intense aromas of red berries with chocolate notes. A fruity wine to be enjoyed at any time!
  • Wine of France
  • Smooth & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe, well rounded and fruity. A deep grenate hue, red and black fruit aromas with spicy notes. Ideal with roasted chicken with herbs

Region of Origin

Languedoc-Roussillon

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais de France

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Vanessa Mills

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested at perfect maturity, destemmed, ground and fermented for 6 to 12 days. The maceration is done at a controlled temperature (approx 25°) and last up to 1 month to extract the finest materials, flavours and colours. The wine is aged in stainless steel vats to preserve the richness of aromas.

History

  • The special shape of JP Chenet bottle wrote history of success since 1984. Initially designed by today's CEO Joseph HELFRICH from an ancient hand-crafted bottle! JP Chenet created the 1st easy-to-drink French varietal wine brand. A French top quality wine able to be enjoyed by consumers everywhere in the world at an affordable price. If you need any additional information please contact us - consommateur@lgcf.fr

Regional Information

  • Bordering the Mediterranean, the Pays d'Oc extends through 4 departments of Languedoc Roussillon. Bathed by the sun, the grapes produce aromatic wines and a unique richness. It is in this region, the largest in Europe that we identify our best grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • JP. Chenet,
  • At F-33720 Landiras,
  • F-67290 Petersbach.

Return to

  • www.jpchenet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

One to avoid

1 stars

For a reasonably good Merlot I like Yellow Tail. On this occasion (Nov 2019) I bought a Californian Barefoot and a Dark Horse to try. Both were very drinkable. The J P Chenet I also bought, however, had a ghastly aroma and tasted disgusting. This quite surprised me because we've been drinking their Cabinet Sauvignon for years and found it quite good. Buy at your own risk!

Very smooth ... no hint of sharpness .... a very v

5 stars

Very smooth ... no hint of sharpness .... a very very deep red.

Good value wine

5 stars

This very reasonably priced wine is always reliable

Nasty but not cheap

1 stars

Typical Low grade Merlot, good enough for Ignorant British consumers, but generally considered undrinkable in France. My partner bought a bottle of this yesterday from our local Tesco Metro For £5.20 . Any Aussie or Chilean Merlot is far Superior. I recommend You all to avoid this rubbish. PS I worked in the Wine Trade extensively and speak with some hard acquired knowledge

pleasent red wine

5 stars

this is nice red wine has a nice body not too heavy. not too dry. well worth a try. i am not an expert. it is nicer when on offer.

Favourite Merlot

4 stars

Have been trying to get this wine for a while now but could not find a stockist. I was delighted when I found it on the Tesco website. Whenever we introduced this wine to our family and friends they always commented on how nice it was and have also tried to purchase it. The wine is light, smooth and the best red wine I have tasted. The price at £6.00 a bottle makes it a great purchase.

Easy Drinking general-purpose Red

4 stars

This is our 'everyday' (well, not every day!) easy-drinking wine. It goes with almost anything and tastes fresh and fruity. It has got more expensive over time, and has some strong competition at its £5.99 full price. However, when it's on offer you should grab a case or two! I just stocked up at £4.50 a bottle during Tesco's 25% off promotion!

J.P. Chenet Merlot Vin de Pays 75c

5 stars

Love it!!!!!!! Love it!!!!! Love it!!! I have always loved this wine, and this wine I ordered didn't disappoint.

Godd steady style

3 stars

I have bought Chenet red and white for years, and regard it as a good middle priced reasonable wine, hitting a steady standard at all time, and characteristic because of its odd shaped bottle.

