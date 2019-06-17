By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Greenalls Original London Dry Gin 1L
£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Product Description

  • The Original London Dry Gin
  • Hand crafted by Britain's Oldest Distillers, Greenall's Gin remains true to our founder's vision to create the first quality crafted gin.
  • Greenall's The Original London Dry Gin remains unchanged from the original recipe, closely guarded by just seven master distillers in our 250-year history. Today we continue to build on this classic, award winning recipe as we create new and original gins, just as our founder did all those years ago.
  • Handcrafted by England's oldest gin distillers since 1761.
  • Greenall's - The Original Handcrafted British Gin. Since 1761
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: Rounded juniper notes and mature citrus flavours which are fresh and punchy. Woody, earthy aromas and warm spice finish. Taste: Silky smooth opening that develops into rich camphor and citrus taste. Underlying Eastern spice. Finish: A lasting finish of delicate bitterness and residual sweetness

Alcohol Units

37.5

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Greenall's G&T
  • 50ml Greenall's The Original
  • 100ml Premium Tonic Water
  • 2 Wedges of Lime
  • Method:
  • Fill a tall glass with ice.
  • Squeeze in one of the lime wedges.
  • Pour in Greenall's Gin and top up with tonic water.
  • Garnish with the second lime wedge.
  • Greenall's Martini
  • 50ml Greenall's The Original
  • 10ml Dry Vermouth
  • Lime Slice
  • Method:
  • Add ice and dry vermouth to a mixing glass, stir gently then drain the excess liquid.
  • Add Greenall's Gin and stir again for 10 seconds.
  • Drain into a chilled martini glass & garnish with lime peel.
  • Greenall's Basil Smash
  • 50ml Greenall's The Original
  • 25ml Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 12.5ml Sugar Syrup
  • 8 Torn Fresh Basil Leaves
  • Method:
  • Add basil to the base of a cocktail shaker and muddle gently.
  • Add Greenall's Gin and remaining ingredients.
  • Shake over ice and strain.
  • Pour into an ice-filled tumbler glass.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH.

Return to

  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH.
  • www.greenallsgin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

