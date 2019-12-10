Greenalls Original London Dry Gin 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- The Original London Dry Gin
- Hand crafted by Britain's Oldest Distillers, Greenall's Gin remains true to our founder's vision to create the first quality crafted gin.
- Greenall's The Original London Dry Gin remains unchanged from the original recipe, closely guarded by just seven master distillers in our 250-year history. Today we continue to build on this classic, award winning recipe as we create new and original gins, just as our founder did all those years ago.
- Handcrafted by England's oldest gin distillers since 1761.
- Greenall's - The Original Handcrafted British Gin. Since 1761
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Nose: Rounded juniper notes and mature citrus flavours which are fresh and punchy. Woody, earthy aromas and warm spice finish. Taste: Silky smooth opening that develops into rich camphor and citrus taste. Underlying Eastern spice. Finish: A lasting finish of delicate bitterness and residual sweetness
Alcohol Units
26.3
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Greenall's G&T
- 50ml Greenall's The Original
- 100ml Premium Tonic Water
- 2 Wedges of Lime
- Method:
- Fill a tall glass with ice.
- Squeeze in one of the lime wedges.
- Pour in Greenall's Gin and top up with tonic water.
- Garnish with the second lime wedge.
- Greenall's Martini
- 50ml Greenall's The Original
- 10ml Dry Vermouth
- Lime Slice
- Method:
- Add ice and dry vermouth to a mixing glass, stir gently then drain the excess liquid.
- Add Greenall's Gin and stir again for 10 seconds.
- Drain into a chilled martini glass & garnish with lime peel.
- Greenall's Basil Smash
- 50ml Greenall's The Original
- 25ml Fresh Lemon Juice
- 12.5ml Sugar Syrup
- 8 Torn Fresh Basil Leaves
- Method:
- Add basil to the base of a cocktail shaker and muddle gently.
- Add Greenall's Gin and remaining ingredients.
- Shake over ice and strain.
- Pour into an ice-filled tumbler glass.
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- G&J Distillers,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH.
Return to
- G&J Distillers,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH.
- www.greenallsgin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
