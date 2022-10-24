We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rennie Sugar Free 24S

Rennie Sugar Free fast-acting tablets get to work within minutes to provide effective relief from heartburn, indigestion and acid reflux.Each tablet contains two antacids - calcium carbonate and magnesium carbonate - that work quickly and powerfully to neutralise excess acid in the stomach.
Fast & effective relief
For heartburn & indigestion
Ingredients

Each Tablet contains: Calcium Carbonate 680mg and Heavy Magnesium Carbonate 80mg, Also contains: Sorbitol (E420)

Net Contents

24 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: Two tablets to be sucked or chewed, as required, preferably 1 hour after meals and before bedtime. For heartburn, an extra 2 tablets may be taken between these times. Suitable for use in pregnancy and breast-feeding. Do not take more than 10 tablets a day.

Lower age limit

12 Years

