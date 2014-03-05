Pro Plus 24 Tablets
Offer
Product Description
- Caffeine Tablets
- Pro Plus contains caffeine, a stimulant that can help to maintain mental alertness and make you feel less tired.
- Feel more awake
- For the relief of temporary tiredness
Information
Ingredients
Each Tablet contains 50mg Caffeine Anhydrous Ph. Eur, Also contains Sorbitol
Preparation and Usage
- For adults and children over 16 years: 1 to 2 tablets with or without water, as required during the day. Do not exceed 2 tablets in 3 hours, or 8 tablets per day. Unsuitable for children under 16. If tiredness persists consult your doctor.
- Read enclosed leaflet before use.
Warnings
- Do not take Pro Plus if you are pregnant or breast feeding. If you don't usually take caffeine or are sensitive to caffeine you may be more likely to experience side effects. Please refer to the leaflet for details. Tiredness is not always caused by lack of sleep or rest. There may be underlying medical reasons, so if tiredness persists, consult your doctor.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
Name and address
- Product Licence holder:
- G. R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
Return to
- G. R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
24 x Tablets
Safety information
Do not take Pro Plus if you are pregnant or breast feeding. If you don't usually take caffeine or are sensitive to caffeine you may be more likely to experience side effects. Please refer to the leaflet for details. Tiredness is not always caused by lack of sleep or rest. There may be underlying medical reasons, so if tiredness persists, consult your doctor. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020