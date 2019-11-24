Geeta's Mango Chutney 320G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Premium Mango Chutney, made with mangoes and spices.
  • "Inspired by a family recipe, I have combined my secret blend of spices with succulent mangoes to create a unique tasting Mango chutney. Enjoy it with your curries and poppadums, as a meal accompaniment, a cooking ingredient or add a dollop on a cheese toastie or a jacket potato. It's actually great with everything!"
  • Authentic Indian cuisine expertly created just for you
  • Geeta Samtani
  • "Add the delicious taste of my chutney to any meal, bbq or snack that great Indian flavour."
  • The real flavour of India
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • The Vegan Society
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Mangoes (56%), Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Whole Garlic Cloves, Cumin Seeds, Mixed Spices, Fenugreek Seeds, Nigella Seeds, Black Peppercorns, Cardamom Pods, Whole Clove, Herb

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory where Nuts are used

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place & refrigerate after opening.Best Before End: See Cap

Produce of

Product of India

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS WHOLE SPICES.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled Lid. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  Comments of Feedback?
  Contact us at cs@geetasfoods.com or at
  • Geeta's Foods Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 7645,
  • London,
  • NW8 0ZS,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 20g serving
Energy 1081 kJ216 kJ
-255 kcal51 kcal
Fat 0.2g<0.01g
of which saturates <0.01g<0.01g
Carbohydrate 62.0g12.4g
of which sugars 57.2g11.4g
Fibre 0.8g0.2g
Protein 0.8g0.2g
Salt 2.0g0.4g

Safety information

THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS WHOLE SPICES.

SO SO much better than other mango chutneys!

5 stars

SO SO much better than other mango chutneys!

Dentists friend

3 stars

Lovely chutney, sadly you risk cracking a tooth on a peppercorn or whole clove.

Best chutney ever delicious

5 stars

Best chutney ever delicious

Lovely flavour but one star removed be3caused of t

4 stars

Lovely flavour but one star removed be3caused of the bullet-hard seeds it contains. If you bite hard prepare to visit your dentist.

YUK!!!

2 stars

I used this chutney to make a curry and the result was awful, will not buy again, had to throw a large jar away. Will stick with my usual Sharwood's in future!

Awesome!

5 stars

Best mango chutney, ever!

Excellent and superior

4 stars

Superior to any of the other mango chutney that Tesco stock. It is thicker, chunkier and with more spices but why is it no longer available at the Castle Douglas store.

FABULOUS,,,,🤗🤗

5 stars

Best chutney iv ever tasted I'm 84 years old and have loved chutney all my life

The Best Supermarket Chutney

5 stars

The best mango chutney, I won't buy any other.

Lovely accompaniment to my homemade curries, bette

4 stars

Lovely accompaniment to my homemade curries, better than other well known makes.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

