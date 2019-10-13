By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Creamed Rice Pudding 400G

Tesco Creamed Rice Pudding 400G
£ 0.55
£0.14/100g
1/3 of a can
  • Energy826kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars20.0g
    22%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 397kJ / 94kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice in sweetened milk.
  • RICH & SWEET Made with creamy milk and plump rice
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Water, Rice (9%), Sugar, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Disodium Phosphate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave: 800W / 900W 4 1/2 / 4 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic container, cover and vent. Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W), stir then heat on full power for another 30 seconds (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 4 - 5 min
Empty contents into saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold. Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

624g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a can (208g)
Energy397kJ / 94kcal826kJ / 195kcal
Fat1.7g3.5g
Saturates0.9g1.9g
Carbohydrate16.5g34.3g
Sugars9.6g20.0g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein3.1g6.4g
Salt0.1g0.3g
Calcium133mg (17%NRV)277mg (35%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Just add a dollop of Strawberry Jam

5 stars

Great taste. Great value

go back and redo the reciepie

2 stars

it looks pale brown to sweet would not buy again

Don't bother

1 stars

I would have given it no stars, but unable to submit no stars. Weird taste, aftertaste even worse. Wasn't milky or creamy or sweet. What the fudge have you done to rice pud?

Thick & creamy

5 stars

Best own brand & superior to other brands!

Had before I find it tastes ok, why pay more for a

5 stars

Had before I find it tastes ok, why pay more for a named product

Great value, great taste

4 stars

Just as good ad the normal brand, but better value

As good as competitor at twice the price

5 stars

Very good value, creamy and appetising

Rice pudding tescos own brand

5 stars

I have purchased this product for several months now. Love the taste and texture of the rice pudding. My only moan is that i have home delivery and on several occasions i have had a dented lid or sides so its extremely hard to open with a can opener.

Mmm! Creamy rice delivered to the door!

5 stars

So useful to keep in the cupboard until that time when you need a little treat. Try sprinkling a few raisins on top or add a spoonful of jam to make it extra special.

Nasty experience

1 stars

It was my regular rice pudding until I started finding foreign materials in the pudding. This the most disgusting experience ever. I am yet to send an official complain. I have saved a video and the hair I found this time.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

