Tesco Creamed Rice Pudding 400G

Just add a dollop of Strawberry Jam
Great taste. Great value
go back and redo the reciepie
it looks pale brown to sweet would not buy again
Don't bother
I would have given it no stars, but unable to submit no stars. Weird taste, aftertaste even worse. Wasn't milky or creamy or sweet. What the fudge have you done to rice pud?
Thick & creamy
Best own brand & superior to other brands!
Had before I find it tastes ok, why pay more for a
Had before I find it tastes ok, why pay more for a named product
Great value, great taste
Just as good ad the normal brand, but better value
As good as competitor at twice the price
Very good value, creamy and appetising
Rice pudding tescos own brand
I have purchased this product for several months now. Love the taste and texture of the rice pudding. My only moan is that i have home delivery and on several occasions i have had a dented lid or sides so its extremely hard to open with a can opener.
Mmm! Creamy rice delivered to the door!
So useful to keep in the cupboard until that time when you need a little treat. Try sprinkling a few raisins on top or add a spoonful of jam to make it extra special.
Nasty experience
It was my regular rice pudding until I started finding foreign materials in the pudding. This the most disgusting experience ever. I am yet to send an official complain. I have saved a video and the hair I found this time.