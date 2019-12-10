Tesco Value Paper Bowls 16Cm 25Pk

Very poor quality.
I suppose the fact that the packaging said Tesco Value should have given me a clue. They’re not value at all..... These are so thin that they’re next to useless. If you put anything in them at all then try to pick them up by the rim, it bends in half and the contents fall to the floor. I only used them to put a few sweets in, but even they were too heavy for these dishes. Extremely poor quality.
Value for money
These maybe Tesco value but they are good quality. Great for buffets as dried food can go in there as well as cake or trifle. Very good value for money
excellent value
perfect for serving strawberries and cream at our local Gala.
Great for basic party-ware
Does exactly what it says on the pack, basic plate, no frills or colours, but does the job at a very good price. Especially good if you are catering for larger numbers and don't want to pay out for the more expensive coloured range of products, which are great if there are only a few of you, but not so good if there are over 50!