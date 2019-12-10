By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Value Paper Bowls 16Cm 25Pk

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Value Paper Bowls 16Cm 25Pk
£ 1.25
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Ideal for sweets & snacks. Space saving stackable design
  • Paper. Dia.16cm
  • Pack of 25
  • Tesco Basics Paper bowl 16 cm 25pk \r \n

Information

Produce of

Made in Finland

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for microwave use

Recycling info

Packing. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25 pk

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Very poor quality.

1 stars

I suppose the fact that the packaging said Tesco Value should have given me a clue. They’re not value at all..... These are so thin that they’re next to useless. If you put anything in them at all then try to pick them up by the rim, it bends in half and the contents fall to the floor. I only used them to put a few sweets in, but even they were too heavy for these dishes. Extremely poor quality.

Value for money

5 stars

These maybe Tesco value but they are good quality. Great for buffets as dried food can go in there as well as cake or trifle. Very good value for money

excellent value

5 stars

perfect for serving strawberries and cream at our local Gala.

Great for basic party-ware

5 stars

Does exactly what it says on the pack, basic plate, no frills or colours, but does the job at a very good price. Especially good if you are catering for larger numbers and don't want to pay out for the more expensive coloured range of products, which are great if there are only a few of you, but not so good if there are over 50!

