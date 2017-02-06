By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basic Napkins 30Cm 100 Pack

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Basic Napkins 30Cm 100 Pack
£ 0.50
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 100 napkins in white
  • Made from soft paper
  • H30xW30cm
  • These napkins are perfect for everyday use or for a special occasion. Each pack contains 100 FSC-certified paper napkins measuring 30 x 30cm in size.
  • 100 Pack
  • 30 x 30cm, 1 ply
  • FSC ® Certified

Information

Produce of

Made in Slovakia, Packed in Slovakia

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100pk

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Ok

4 stars

Bought them as add up for free click collect, as expected.

does the job

4 stars

bought to use at our bbq, great value for money and did the job.

Great quality napkins

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and I still have them, long wearing. Not cheap feel. Quality for a dinner night in to use with friends as guest

Amazing value for money

5 stars

I bought this cause it is not easy to find plain white paper napkins, and I am really happy about them.

table covers plastic cups and napkins

5 stars

Had a lovely British party with the red white and blue colours

Cheap and cheerful

4 stars

By no means amazing quality napkins but they do the job, are fine for large gatherings and are cheap and cheerful.

Perfect for the occasion

5 stars

Bought 3 lots of these to use at an event I was hosting, and was perfect. Good quality for the price and did the job they needed to!

Great and simple

5 stars

Purchased for a party. Perfect and good price . Worth the money

