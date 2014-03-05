Red Kooga Ginseng And Ginkgo Biloba 32
Product Description
- Food Supplement
- Red Kooga Korean Ginseng & Ginkgo Biloba is formulated to help promote mental alertness and to help support healthy circulation to the extremities.
- Ginseng is a clever little herb that helps promote vitality and maintain mental alertness.
- Red Kooga supplements contain high quality Panax Ginseng which has been used in the orient for thousands of years. Each ginseng plant matures for four to six years before being considered for use in Red Kooga.
- Red Kooga Ginseng and Ginkgo Biloba contain a guaranteed content of 'ginsenosides' from standardised Korean ginseng. The Ginkgo Biloba extract is standardised to guarantee the content of the important flavonglycosides and terpene lactones, which are thought to provide beneficial effects.
- Ginkgo Biloba helps maintain circulation to the extremities.
- Each tablet typically provides Standardised extract of Gingko Biloba 40mg Providing 24% flavonglycosides and 6% terpene lactones (equivalent to 2000mg ginkgo biloba leaf powder)
- Standardised extract of Korean Ginseng 30mg Providing 20% Ginsenosides (equivalent to 300mg of ginseng powder)
- Helps to promote mental alertness and helps to maintain circulation to the extremities
- No milk or egg derivatives
- Sugar, yeast and salt free
- No gluten containing ingredients
- No flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
Information
Ingredients
Calcium Carbonate, Maltodextrin, Cellulose, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Korean Ginseng Extract, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Colour (Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin), Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid, Glycerol, Magnesium Stearate
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Gluten, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before End See Base of Pack
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Adults and children over 12: One to two tablets to be swallowed with a drink, each day.
- Do not exceed maximum stated daily dosage.
Additives
- Free From Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- Use Information:
- Do not use if blister foil is broken
- This product is not recommended for usage during pregnancy or breast-feeding
- Consult your doctor before taking this product is you are diabetic, have a cardiovascular disorder, or are undergoing antipsychotic or steroid therapy
- Food supplements must not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle
- Keep safely out of sight and reach of children
Name and address
- Potters,
- 1 Botanic Court,
- Martland Park,
- Wigan,
- WN5 0JZ.
Return to
- For further information about the Red Kooga Ginseng supplements, please contact us at the postal or Email address provided:
- Potters,
- 1 Botanic Court,
- Martland Park,
- Wigan,
- WN5 0JZ.
- Email: info@vifor.co.uk
Net Contents
32 x Tablets
Safety information
