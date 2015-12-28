We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mumm Cordon Rouge Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl

4.6(12)Write a review
£ 35.00
£35.00/75cl

New

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Since it was founded in 1827, the house of G.H. Mumm has been guided by a high regard for the Champagne region's traditions and culture. The house has retained Georges Hermann Mumm's uncompromising maxim: "Only the Best'. G.H. Mumm Brut Cordon Rouge, the house's signature cuvee, comes from a subtle blend of 77 different crus. Its distinctive style captures the superb diversity of the region's vineyards. Offering a harmonious balance of freshness with intensity.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites [E220]

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët

Wine Maker

Laurent Fresnet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • G.H. Mumm & CIE,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Importer address

  • Pernod Ricard UK.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

12 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Mmmm...very moreish!!

5 stars

This champagne was a very good buy. Great flavour...very moreish, can't see the six bottles lasting very long. We have three different makes of champagne on the go, this one is my favourite. Will definitely buy it again.

Consistant performer

5 stars

A favourite for many years. A perfect aperitif being light, bright and very well made.

Mmmm Mumm!

5 stars

This is a beautiful champers, very elegant, no harsh edges, very drinkable, very refreshing, very recommendable.

Lovely

5 stars

Really nice and refreshing. Light but bursting with fruit. An excellent bubbly

Divine when discounted.

5 stars

This champagne is our favourite 'every day' sparkler. The recent on line discounted price made this the bargain of the year. It keeps very well so buying several bottles is an investment for a future glass of fizz. It is excellent as an aperitif and goes well with a wide variety of foods and starters. It is not bone dry but this makes it a very flexible champagne. It is probably not the best value at full price but watch out for the discounting at 30% or 50% off it is an absolute steal. As a price watcher, I was amazed at the Tesco discount on this and the supermarket beat even the nearest rival by about £3 a bottle. Would recommend to anyone who likes an easy drinking champagne. We'll be back for more the next time it's on offer.

Mumm's the word

4 stars

Iconic label. Classic bubbly. Well balanced. Preferred Tsarine which was roughly same price.

Simply divine

5 stars

Delicious champagne and worth every penny. Especially good when on special offer!

The Champane is a winner

5 stars

You will not be disapointed. Have served up many brand named champanes at partys over the years, and Mimms is allways the one that everyone likes / comments on possitively.

Great value fizz!

4 stars

This is a good quality champagne that is very easy drinking. Terrific value, particularly when on offer!

Mumm Champagne

5 stars

Bought this as I was having a party and it was on Offer. Very good price and also an alterntive to Pink Lanson and Moet. Great on taste.

1-10 of 12 reviews

