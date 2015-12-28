Mumm Cordon Rouge Champagne Non Vintage 75Cl

Mmmm...very moreish!!
This champagne was a very good buy. Great flavour...very moreish, can't see the six bottles lasting very long. We have three different makes of champagne on the go, this one is my favourite. Will definitely buy it again.
Consistant performer
A favourite for many years. A perfect aperitif being light, bright and very well made.
Mmmm Mumm!
This is a beautiful champers, very elegant, no harsh edges, very drinkable, very refreshing, very recommendable.
Lovely
Really nice and refreshing. Light but bursting with fruit. An excellent bubbly
Divine when discounted.
This champagne is our favourite 'every day' sparkler. The recent on line discounted price made this the bargain of the year. It keeps very well so buying several bottles is an investment for a future glass of fizz. It is excellent as an aperitif and goes well with a wide variety of foods and starters. It is not bone dry but this makes it a very flexible champagne. It is probably not the best value at full price but watch out for the discounting at 30% or 50% off it is an absolute steal. As a price watcher, I was amazed at the Tesco discount on this and the supermarket beat even the nearest rival by about £3 a bottle. Would recommend to anyone who likes an easy drinking champagne. We'll be back for more the next time it's on offer.
Mumm's the word
Iconic label. Classic bubbly. Well balanced. Preferred Tsarine which was roughly same price.
Simply divine
Delicious champagne and worth every penny. Especially good when on special offer!
The Champane is a winner
You will not be disapointed. Have served up many brand named champanes at partys over the years, and Mimms is allways the one that everyone likes / comments on possitively.
Great value fizz!
This is a good quality champagne that is very easy drinking. Terrific value, particularly when on offer!
Mumm Champagne
Bought this as I was having a party and it was on Offer. Very good price and also an alterntive to Pink Lanson and Moet. Great on taste.