Yorkshire Gold Tea Bags 160S 500G

- Yorkshire Gold 160 Tea Bags
- Help Us to Save the Rainforest
- Over the years we've planted 3 million trees, and we're now aiming to help protect and plant an area of tropical forest the size of Yorkshire.
- Find out more at www.yorkshiretea.co.uk
- We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership
- Our Finest Blend
- Here at Yorkshire Tea we know that the best tea is about the best blend of leaves. And the finest blend we make is Yorkshire Gold.
- We choose teas from our three favourite origins - Assam for richness and body, Kenya for vibrancy, and Rwanda for its beautiful golden glow - and we buy them from the top ten tea gardens in the world.
- Back home in Yorkshire, our master blenders bring these luxury leaves together to make a rich, smooth and incredibly satisfying brew.
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire
- Blend of 3 leaf origins from the top 10 tea gardens in the world
- Great taste 2014
- Rainforest Alliance Certified
- Pack size: 500g
Black Tea
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
- Brewing Instructions
- 100°c + 1 tea bag = 4-5 mins
160 Count
- Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG2 7LD.
- Our Proper Brew Promise
- We've put a lot of love into making this tea, so it matters to us that you enjoy it.
- If anything's not up to scratch, call us on 0500 418898 or email hello@yorkshiretea.co.uk and we'll put it right.
500g ℮
