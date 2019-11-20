Schwartz Mix Mediterranean Roasted Vegetable 30G
- A chargrill flavour recipe mix with sweet garlic, aromatic basil and parsley for tasty Mediterranean vegetables full of flavour.
- Bursting with herbs & spices
- Ready in 40 minutes
- 2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder (10%), Yeast Extract, Salt, Lactose (from Milk), Basil (2%), Black Pepper, Parsley, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Wheat Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Total content of Herbs and Spices = 27.6%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe you will need...
- 675g (1 1/2lbs) mixed vegetables (courgettes, red and yellow peppers, onions, aubergines & tomatoes)
- 2 tbs olive oil
- Directions...
- 1. Pre-heat the oven to 220ºC, 425ºF, Gas Mark 7.
- 2. Cut the vegetables into 2.5cm (1") chunks, place into a bowl and coat with the oil. Sprinkle over the sachet contents and toss to coat evenly.
- 3. Spread the vegetables onto a large roasting tray and cook for 30-35 minutes, until glazed and cooked through.
- For a little inspiration...
- Stir the roasted vegetables into cooked pasta with your favourite salad dressing for a quick and easy pasta salad. Makes a great topping for puff pastry for a delicious vegetable tart.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1342kJ
|493kJ
|-
|317kcal
|118kcal
|6%
|Fat
|1.7g
|6.2g
|9%
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|62.1g
|11.0g
|4%
|of which sugars
|18.8g
|7.2g
|8%
|Fibre
|6.5g
|3.6g
|Protein
|10.1g
|2.8g
|6%
|Salt
|12.25g
|0.93g
|16%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
