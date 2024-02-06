Schwartz Creamy Garlic Mushrooms Mix 35G

A rich and creamy recipe mix with aromatic garlic and parsley for delicious mushrooms full of flavour. Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

Schwartz Creamy Garlic Mushrooms Recipe Mix is bursting with expertly blended herbs and spices, including garlic and parsley, for a deep, rich flavour everyone will love Why not try adding to cooked pasta and topping with grated cheese before baking in the oven for something a little different? Simply follow the 3 easy steps on the pack to create delicious Creamy Garlic Mushrooms in 15 minutes Schwartz range of tasty recipe mixes Covers a wide variety of both classic dishes and more exciting flavours from around the world. Our sustainable process begins right at the source Schwartz work directly with local farmers across over 40 countries to ensure our ingredients are of the highest quality. Carefully selecting the best spots to grow our herbs and spices around the world allows us to guarantee intense flavours, vibrant colours and powerful aromas. We don't rush the process We wait for the right time when our ingredients are at their peak flavour. We then choose the best crop and carefully harvest, dry and pack each herb and spice. The result? Recipe Mixes that are bursting with incredible flavour for tasty, home-cooked meals in no time.

Picked with care. Packed with flavour Goes great with white, chestnut and oyster mushrooms

Pack size: 35G

Ingredients

Modified Starch, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Onion Powder, Flavourings (contain Barley, Sulphites, Wheat), Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder (6%), Cream Powder (3%) (from Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Black Pepper, Wheat Fibre, Garlic Oil, Total content of Herbs and Spices = 19.5%

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

35g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For our recipe you will need... 1 tbs oil 1 onion, diced 450g (1lb) mushrooms, sliced 350ml (12fl oz) semi-skimmed milk Directions... 1. Heat the oil and soften the onion for 3-4 minutes, until golden brown. 2. Add the mushrooms and fry for a further 3-4 minutes. Mix the sachet contents with the milk and stir it into the pan. Bring to the boil, stirring. 3. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until rich and smooth. For a little inspiration... Delicious with white or chestnut mushrooms. Try stirring in cooked pasta and topping with grated Cheddar cheese before baking in the oven until bubbling and golden brown.

