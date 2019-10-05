By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Ossau Iraty 180G

Tesco Finest Ossau Iraty 180G
£ 3.00
£16.67/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1749kJ / 422kcal

Product Description

  • Ossau-Iraty PDO, cheese made with pasteurised sheeps' milk
  • Award winning cheese made from ewes' milk in the Basque region of France for a tangy, slightly nutty flavour. Ossau Iraty is a hard sheeps’ milk cheese produced in south western France, in the Northern Basque Country. It is an AOC cheese since 1980 and PDO since 1996. Agour Ossau Iraty has been awarded World Champion in 2006 and 2011 at the World Cheese Awards.
  • Tangy, Subtly Nutty Flavour A firm and creamy ewe's milk cheese
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1749kJ / 422kcal525kJ / 127kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates25.0g7.5g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.5g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.0g7.5g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Absolutely gorgeous

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous

