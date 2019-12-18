By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Brandy Sauce 500G

Tesco Brandy Sauce 500G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.35/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

2 tablespoons
  • Energy233kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 775kJ / 186kcal

Product Description

  • Sweetened pasteurised milk and cream sauce with French brandy.
  • SMOOTH & CREAMY Blended with French brandy for a rich and sweet sauce
  • SMOOTH & CREAMY Blended with French brandy for a rich and sweet sauce
  • Smooth & creamy
  • Blended with French brandy for a rich and sweet sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Double Cream (Milk) (17%), Sugar, French Brandy (6%), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabiliser (Carob Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Hob
Instructions: 3-5 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-5 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 tablespoons (30g)
Energy775kJ / 186kcal233kJ / 56kcal
Fat8.2g2.5g
Saturates5.0g1.5g
Carbohydrate18.3g5.5g
Sugars15.3g4.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.0g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 16 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

