By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fudco Ground Almonds 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fudco Ground Almonds 200G
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g
  • Premium quality
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher for passover
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Almonds

Allergy Information

  • This product is packed in factory which also processes; Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Cereals, Milk, Sulphites & Sulphur Dioxide, Mustard, Celery, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeWe also recommend that this product be placed into an airtight container as soon as the packet is opened.

Warnings

  • Notice
  • Although all necessary precautions and procedures have been taken to remove stones, stalks and pips, some may still remain in the product.
  • Small children can choke on nuts and peanuts.

Name and address

  • Unit E,
  • Cobbold Road,
  • Cobbold Estate,
  • Willesden,
  • London,
  • NW10 9ST.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure that the contents of this pack reaches you in perfect condition.
  • In case of complaint please return the pack and contents to the address below stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Applies to the U.K. only.
  • Unit E,
  • Cobbold Road,
  • Cobbold Estate,
  • Willesden,
  • London,
  • NW10 9ST.
  • Fax: 020 8830 2124
  • Email: info@fudco.co.uk

Net Contents

200g

Safety information

View more safety information

Notice Although all necessary precautions and procedures have been taken to remove stones, stalks and pips, some may still remain in the product. Small children can choke on nuts and peanuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here