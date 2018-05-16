Fudco Ground Almonds 200G

- Premium quality
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher for passover
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Almonds
Allergy Information
- This product is packed in factory which also processes; Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Cereals, Milk, Sulphites & Sulphur Dioxide, Mustard, Celery, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeWe also recommend that this product be placed into an airtight container as soon as the packet is opened.
Warnings
- Notice
- Although all necessary precautions and procedures have been taken to remove stones, stalks and pips, some may still remain in the product.
- Small children can choke on nuts and peanuts.
Name and address
- Unit E,
- Cobbold Road,
- Cobbold Estate,
- Willesden,
- London,
- NW10 9ST.
Return to
- Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure that the contents of this pack reaches you in perfect condition.
- In case of complaint please return the pack and contents to the address below stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Applies to the U.K. only.
- Fax: 020 8830 2124
- Email: info@fudco.co.uk
Net Contents
200g
Safety information
