Taylors L.B.V. Port 75Cl

4.5(5)Write a review
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Red Portuguese Wine
  • Late Bottled Vintage was developed as an alternative to Vintage Port for more informal occasions. Produced from wines from a single harvest, it shares the heritage and the complex rich fruity character of a classic Taylor Vintage. However, the longer time spent in large oak vats means that it is ready to drink when bottled and needs no decanting. It will remain in good condition for several weeks after the bottle is opened. Superb with cheeses, dark chocolate or berry fruit flavoured desserts, Taylor's LBV can also be served as the perfect finish to any meal.
  • Taylor's Ports represent over three and a quarter centuries of family tradition that began with the foundation of Taylor Fladgate & Yeatman in 1692.

By Appointment to H.M. Queen Elizabeth II Suppliers of Port Wine Taylor's Port Portugal

  • Wine of Portugal
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

Douro

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

15

ABV

20% vol

Producer

Taylor's Port

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

David Guimaraens

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Late Bottled Vintage, as the name suggests, is bottled later than a vintage Port, remaining in wood between four and six years. During this relatively long period of wood ageing, an LBV matures and settles down - it is ready to drink when bottled, does not need to be decanted and can be served by the glass for several weeks after the cork is drawn.

History

  • Taylor's Ports represent a three hundred year old tradition that began with the foundation of Taylor Fladgate & Yeatman in 1692. Three centuries of independant family ownership and experience in producing the finest Ports of all styles ensure that Taylor's Ports continue to be made to the highest standards, combining the best of tradition and innovation.

Regional Information

  • Taylor's is the proud owner of extensive grade A vineyard sites in the Douro in Portugal. This unique terroir separated from the sea by the Marão mountains and protected from the rainy winds of the Atlantic, has a climate of baking, dry summers and severe winters. It is a land of austere beauty. Taylor's were pioneers of the Late Bottled Vintage style, developed to satisfy the demand for a high quality ready-to-drink alternative to vintage port for everyday consumption.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Quinta and Vineyard Bottlers Vinhos S.A,
  • V.N. Gaia,
  • Portugal.

Return to

  • www.taylor.pt

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

The best easily available LBV?

5 stars

Perhaps it would be since Taylors invented the style and the 2011 is certainly outstanding better than 2010. This has some muscle and backbone to give structure to the fruit. I`d drink Grahams on its own but Taylor with some strong cheese or a not too sweet dessert.

Mediocre

3 stars

This is an LBV so my expectations are not that high which is just as well. There is some sweet fruit and a bit of spice and well that is it folks. Charitably, three stars, but next time I'd buy the Grahams LBV which is reliably good.

Should be kept secret

5 stars

I would love to keep this one secret, but I can't. Fully rounded fruit flavours that subtlely melt on the tongue, make this port a delightful evening tipple. This is not a high priced port and it is both ready for drinking immediatley and lasts well when opened. It is well suited for casual relaxing and for social dinners also. Port is a win win situation for us in the gift league. We ocasionally used to take a bottle of wine when visiting friends for dinner, but a bottle of this is much more fitting as this Port will always suit any occasion where friends gather. And, if they choose not to open it, you will be remembered with a smile once they taste it. Definitely a must buy again for us.

A dangerously delicious wine

4 stars

A quite delicious LBV port from a marvellous vintage. Still quite youthful but lovely fruit and beautifully rounded in the mouth. It goes down all too easily, hence the dangerous bit! It's so easy to forget the 20% alcolhol in this totally scrummy wine.

Excellent value

5 stars

We all enjoyed the port over the Christmas holidays but I managed to keep one bottle back for future celebrations!

