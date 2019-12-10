Taylors L.B.V. Port 75Cl

The best easily available LBV?
Perhaps it would be since Taylors invented the style and the 2011 is certainly outstanding better than 2010. This has some muscle and backbone to give structure to the fruit. I`d drink Grahams on its own but Taylor with some strong cheese or a not too sweet dessert.
Mediocre
This is an LBV so my expectations are not that high which is just as well. There is some sweet fruit and a bit of spice and well that is it folks. Charitably, three stars, but next time I'd buy the Grahams LBV which is reliably good.
Should be kept secret
I would love to keep this one secret, but I can't. Fully rounded fruit flavours that subtlely melt on the tongue, make this port a delightful evening tipple. This is not a high priced port and it is both ready for drinking immediatley and lasts well when opened. It is well suited for casual relaxing and for social dinners also. Port is a win win situation for us in the gift league. We ocasionally used to take a bottle of wine when visiting friends for dinner, but a bottle of this is much more fitting as this Port will always suit any occasion where friends gather. And, if they choose not to open it, you will be remembered with a smile once they taste it. Definitely a must buy again for us.
A dangerously delicious wine
A quite delicious LBV port from a marvellous vintage. Still quite youthful but lovely fruit and beautifully rounded in the mouth. It goes down all too easily, hence the dangerous bit! It's so easy to forget the 20% alcolhol in this totally scrummy wine.
Excellent value
We all enjoyed the port over the Christmas holidays but I managed to keep one bottle back for future celebrations!