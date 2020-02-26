Milton Antibacterial Hand Gel 100Ml

Amazing liquid & its not a gel, it dries very fast
Amazing liquid & its not a gel, it dries very fast & makes hands super smooth, no smell when it is dried, i even use it on my greasy nose-_-
Very handy to have..
Quite nice smell, nice handy size put in bag want have worry about an urgent need sticky hands etc... very goood, and great size don t need a giant bottle lol..
Great for mums
I recently purchased several of these handy little gels to keep my hands clean after nappy changes and before handling my little one! They are also great to take out in the baby bag to keep hands sanitised on the go! An extremely practical product at a great price - I will be buying more in future!
Great features
Reasonable price and hopefully does what it says on the bottle good product
This product gets a 5+ rating from me.
Its the only one that give 99% protection. Contains moisturiser so not so harsh on your skin and it smells really nice too. Very good value for money if purchased from Tesco!
good product
good product . bought a months ago. its more how a liquid then gel
Great product
I bought this recently and what a bargain. Tesco seem to think of the customer's pocket as well as selling a good antibacterial hand gel, which can be used by all the family.
convenient
Great small size hand cleanser gel for when I'm out and about
awesome product to use!! very happy n keeps hands clean
Smells like a hospital
Good size for the value but it does smell like a hospital.