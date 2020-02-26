By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(17)Write a review
Milton Antibacterial Hand Gel 100Ml
Product Description

  • Antibacterial Hand Gel
  • Proven to kill over 99.9% of bacteria
  • Clinically proven to disinfect hands in seconds
  • Pleasantly scented in a handy travel-size bottle
  • Hypoallergenic*
  • *Formulated to minimize the risk of allergic reactions.
  • Bactericidal: 30 secs EN 1276, EN 13727+A2, EN 1500, 2x45 secs EN 12791.
  • Mycobactericidal: 30 secs EN 14348.
  • Levuricidal: 30 secs EN 1650, EN 13624 sur C. albicans.
  • Virucidal: Active on Rotavirus, Norovirus and enveloped virus: 30 secs EN 14476+A1
  • 100% plant-based active ingredient
  • Kills bacteria & viruses
  • Moisturising agent
  • Rinse-free formula
  • Colour and fragrance-free
  • Non sticky
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredients: Ethanol (CAS 64-17-5): 800.00 g/kg. Biocidal product (TP1)

Storage

Store in a well-ventilated place. Keep cool.

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: rub a small amount (3 ml) into your hands until dry (30 secs). No need to rinse.

Warnings

  • Precautionary measures: Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. Do not swallow. External usage, use on healthy skin.
  • Danger

Name and address

  • Milton International,
  • 9, rue Marcel Sembat,
  • Immeuble Le Saint-Louis,
  • 44100 Nantes,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.milton-tm.com

Net Contents

100ml

Safety information

  1. Irritant
  2. Flammable
View more safety information

17 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing liquid & its not a gel, it dries very fast

5 stars

Amazing liquid & its not a gel, it dries very fast & makes hands super smooth, no smell when it is dried, i even use it on my greasy nose-_-

Very handy to have..

4 stars

Quite nice smell, nice handy size put in bag want have worry about an urgent need sticky hands etc... very goood, and great size don t need a giant bottle lol..

Great for mums

5 stars

I recently purchased several of these handy little gels to keep my hands clean after nappy changes and before handling my little one! They are also great to take out in the baby bag to keep hands sanitised on the go! An extremely practical product at a great price - I will be buying more in future!

Great features

5 stars

Reasonable price and hopefully does what it says on the bottle good product

This product gets a 5+ rating from me.

5 stars

Its the only one that give 99% protection. Contains moisturiser so not so harsh on your skin and it smells really nice too. Very good value for money if purchased from Tesco!

good product

4 stars

good product . bought a months ago. its more how a liquid then gel

Great product

5 stars

I bought this recently and what a bargain. Tesco seem to think of the customer's pocket as well as selling a good antibacterial hand gel, which can be used by all the family.

convenient

5 stars

Great small size hand cleanser gel for when I'm out and about

awesome product to use!! very happy n keeps hands clean

5 stars

awesome product to use!! very happy n keeps hands clean

Smells like a hospital

2 stars

Good size for the value but it does smell like a hospital.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

