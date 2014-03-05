By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Multivitamins Plus Cod Liver Oil X 90

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Multivitamins Plus Cod Liver Oil X 90
£ 4.50
£0.05/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco Health multivitamins and cod liver oil food supplement
  • A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 13 essential vitamins. Formulated with cod liver oil which is a source of EPA and DHA which support the normal function of the heart. This beneficial effect is obtained from a total daily intake of 250mg of EPA and DHA. Vitamin A to support normal vision. Riboflavin and vitamins B6 and B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system.
  • General wellbeing
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Formulated with cod liver oil which is a source of EPA and DHA which support the normal function of the heart
  • Vitamin A to support normal vision
  • Riboflavin and vitamins B6 and B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod Liver Oil (Fish), Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatine, Glycerol, Colour (Caramel)), Vitamin C, Beeswax, Vitamin E, Niacin, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Pantothenic Acid, Maltodextrin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Triglycerides, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol), Trisodium Citrate, Vitamin K, Biotin, Citric Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12
  • Swallow 1 capsule a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.If you are taking anti-coagulants (blood thinners) or any other medication do not take this product except on the advice of a doctor.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.If you are taking anti-coagulants (blood thinners) or any other medication do not take this product except on the advice of a doctor.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

90 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer capsule%RI*
Vitamin A800µg RE100
Vitamin D5.00µg100
Vitamin E12.0mg α-TE100
Vitamin K75.0µg100
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg100
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg100
Niacin16.0mg NE100
Pantothenic acid6.0mg100
Vitamin B61.40mg100
Folic Acid200µg100
Vitamin B122.50µg100
Biotin50.0µg100
Vitamin C80mg100
Cod Liver Oil500mg-
* Recommended Daily Amount--

Safety information

